Donald Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos Over Bombshell Interview About E. Jean Carroll
Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos over statements made during a recent interview with House Rep. Nancy Mace regarding the E. Jean Carroll case, RadarOnline.com can report.
The initial incident occurred on Sunday, March 10, during the airing of Stephanopoulos' show, This Week With George Stephanopoulos.
Stephanopoulos made statements implying that Trump had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Carroll – allegations which Trump denied.
The lawsuit claimed that the ABC News host’s statements were “intentionally false and defamatory.”
Trump's legal team also argued that Stephanopoulos knowingly misrepresented the facts – as the jury in the case did not find Trump liable for rape.
“This is an action arising from Defendants’ transmission and publication of intentionally false and defamatory statements made to numerous third parties about Plaintiff President Donald J. Trump,” Trump’s defamation lawsuit read.
“More specifically, and as set forth in greater detail below, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, Defendant George Stephanopoulos, during the airing of his weekly television show, This Week With George Stephanopoulos, falsely stated on several occasions that Plaintiff had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll,” the lawsuit continued.
“These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false,” Trump’s team charged further.
“Indeed, the jury expressly found that Plaintiff did not commit rape and, as demonstrated below, Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated otherwise.”
The suit also criticized Carroll's allegations and emphasized that the verdict supported Trump on the rape accusations.
“As to the first count for battery, the jury was expressly asked to render a determination as to whether Plaintiff raped Carroll,” Trump’s lawsuit against ABC News and Stephanopoulos noted. “The verdict form is clear – the jury determined that Carroll failed to prove her allegation of rape and found Plaintiff not liable as to that allegation.”
"The jury made a finding of sexual assault and, as a result, found for Carroll on the battery claim and the defamation claim,” it continued. “The Carroll II verdict is currently the subject to an appeal brought by Plaintiff.”
Meanwhile, Stephanopoulos questioned House Rep. Mace's support for former President Trump – despite being a rape survivor – during their bombshell interview last weekend.
While Stephanopoulos claimed that Trump had been found liable for rape, Mace corrected the host and clarified that it was a civil judgment and not a criminal court ruling.
Then, when Stephanopoulos presented evidence supporting the rape accusations, he was met with Mace's insistence on the legal differences between civil and criminal cases.
“Well, actually, what you’re doing is defending a man who’s been found liable for rape,” Stephanopoulos said last Sunday. “I don’t understand how you can do that.”