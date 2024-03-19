Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos Over Bombshell Interview About E. Jean Carroll

donald trump defamation lawsuit abc george stephanopoulos e jean carroll
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos.

By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos over statements made during a recent interview with House Rep. Nancy Mace regarding the E. Jean Carroll case, RadarOnline.com can report.

The initial incident occurred on Sunday, March 10, during the airing of Stephanopoulos' show, This Week With George Stephanopoulos.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump defamation lawsuit abc george stephanopoulos e jean carroll
Source: MEGA

The initial incident occurred on Sunday, March 10, during the airing of Stephanopoulos' show, "This Week With George Stephanopoulos."

Stephanopoulos made statements implying that Trump had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Carroll – allegations which Trump denied.

The lawsuit claimed that the ABC News host’s statements were “intentionally false and defamatory.”

Trump's legal team also argued that Stephanopoulos knowingly misrepresented the facts – as the jury in the case did not find Trump liable for rape.

“This is an action arising from Defendants’ transmission and publication of intentionally false and defamatory statements made to numerous third parties about Plaintiff President Donald J. Trump,” Trump’s defamation lawsuit read.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump defamation lawsuit abc george stephanopoulos e jean carroll
Source: MEGA

Stephanopoulos made statements implying that Trump had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Carroll – allegations which Trump denied.

“More specifically, and as set forth in greater detail below, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, Defendant George Stephanopoulos, during the airing of his weekly television show, This Week With George Stephanopoulos, falsely stated on several occasions that Plaintiff had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll,” the lawsuit continued.

“These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false,” Trump’s team charged further.

Article continues below advertisement

“Indeed, the jury expressly found that Plaintiff did not commit rape and, as demonstrated below, Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated otherwise.”

The suit also criticized Carroll's allegations and emphasized that the verdict supported Trump on the rape accusations.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump defamation lawsuit abc george stephanopoulos e jean carroll
Source: MEGA

The defamation lawsuit argued that Trump was not found liable for the rape of E. Jean Carroll.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

“As to the first count for battery, the jury was expressly asked to render a determination as to whether Plaintiff raped Carroll,” Trump’s lawsuit against ABC News and Stephanopoulos noted. “The verdict form is clear – the jury determined that Carroll failed to prove her allegation of rape and found Plaintiff not liable as to that allegation.”

"The jury made a finding of sexual assault and, as a result, found for Carroll on the battery claim and the defamation claim,” it continued. “The Carroll II verdict is currently the subject to an appeal brought by Plaintiff.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Stephanopoulos questioned House Rep. Mace's support for former President Trump – despite being a rape survivor – during their bombshell interview last weekend.

While Stephanopoulos claimed that Trump had been found liable for rape, Mace corrected the host and clarified that it was a civil judgment and not a criminal court ruling.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump defamation lawsuit abc george stephanopoulos e jean carroll
Source: MEGA

While Stephanopoulos claimed that Trump had been found liable for rape, Mace corrected the host and clarified that it was a civil judgment and not a criminal court ruling.

Then, when Stephanopoulos presented evidence supporting the rape accusations, he was met with Mace's insistence on the legal differences between civil and criminal cases.

“Well, actually, what you’re doing is defending a man who’s been found liable for rape,” Stephanopoulos said last Sunday. “I don’t understand how you can do that.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Not in a criminal court of law,” Mace responded. “This was a civil judgment over sexual abuse, not rape, by the way, and she made a mockery out of it.”

“That is a civil judgment, not a criminal court,” she added. “They’re two very different things and you know better.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.