10-Minute Long Battle: George Stephanopoulos Clashes With Nancy Mace Over Her Support for Donald Trump Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Stephanopoulos wasted no time in addressing the issue head-on, citing the two civil court rulings that found Trump liable for rape and defamation.

He asked Mace, "How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?"

Mace, visibly upset, defended her position, emphasizing the personal toll of her own experience with sexual assault. She expressed frustration, stating, “I was raped at the age of 16. And any rape victim will tell you — I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame over being raped."

I didn’t come forward because of that judgment and shame that I felt. And it’s a shame that you will never feel, George," she continued. "I'm not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim."