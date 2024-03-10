Donald Trump Insults E. Jean Carroll at Georgia Rally Potentially Leading to Further Legal Action, Says Analyst

On Saturday at a rally in Rome, Georgia, Trump complained about having to post more than $91 million as a bond on what he described as "a fake story, a totally made-up story."

"Sometimes it's not good to be rich," he told the crowd of his supporters. "I could say things about what it would cost normally. Ninety-one million, based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn't know, never heard of, I knew nothing about her."

"She wrote a book, she said things, and when I denied it," he continued. "I said: 'It's so crazy, it's false,' I get sued for defamation. That's where it starts."