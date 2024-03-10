Your tip
Donald Trump Insults E. Jean Carroll at Georgia Rally Potentially Leading to Further Legal Action, Says Analyst

By:

Mar. 10 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump has refuted accusations made against him by E. Jean Carroll, calling them a "totally made-up story."

This statement has raised concerns among legal analysts, suggesting that Trump's denial could escalate into yet another defamation lawsuit against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Donald Trump called E. Jean Carroll's allegations 'a totally made up story.'

On Saturday at a rally in Rome, Georgia, Trump complained about having to post more than $91 million as a bond on what he described as "a fake story, a totally made-up story."

"Sometimes it's not good to be rich," he told the crowd of his supporters. "I could say things about what it would cost normally. Ninety-one million, based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn't know, never heard of, I knew nothing about her."

"She wrote a book, she said things, and when I denied it," he continued. "I said: 'It's so crazy, it's false,' I get sued for defamation. That's where it starts."

Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $91 million.

CNN analyst Shanlon Wu, a former federal prosecutor, called the former president "the gift that keeps on giving to E. Jean Carroll and her attorneys.

"That's basically the whole kit and caboodle all over again. He continues to say it's false, he says it's made-up, and that certainly opens him up to [further legal issues]," Wu explained. "It's a legal, strategic decision if they want to do another defamation suit, but on the face of it, even though he doesn't name her, it's incredibly obvious [who he's referring to]."

Donald Trump has denied ever meeting Carroll.

The situation dates back to 2019 when Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump, alleging that he had defamed her by labeling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault in the mid-1990s.

Subsequently, in 2022, Carroll filed another defamation suit against Trump, which culminated in a civil trial in May 2023. The jury's verdict found Trump liable for both sexual abuse and defamation, awarding Carroll $5 million in damages.

Throughout these legal battles, Trump has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming that the allegations are politically motivated to tarnish his image and disrupt his presidential campaign.

Even during a trial in January where damages were being determined, Trump persisted in denying any knowledge of Carroll.

The jury ended up ruling in favor of Carroll, ordering Trump to pay her a staggering $83.3 million.

Despite this verdict, Trump's legal team has expressed intentions to appeal the decision, prolonging the legal saga between the two parties.

