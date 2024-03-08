Donald Trump Posts Whopping $92M Bond to Appeal Bombshell E. Jean Carroll Defamation Judgment: Report
Donald Trump posted a nearly $92 million bond to appeal the recent E. Jean Carroll defamation judgment against him, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Trump was ordered to pay Carroll more than $83 million in damages, the ex-president posted a $91.6 million bond in connection to the judgment on Friday.
According to CNN, Trump then filed to appeal the most recent Carroll defamation judgment upon posting the almost $92 million with the federal court in New York.
“Former President Donald Trump has posted a $91.63 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case,” the outlet reported.
“The notice of Trump’s bond and appeal was made with the federal court in New York on Friday,” the outlet confirmed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a federal jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages in January after finding that Trump had once again defamed the writer.
An insurance company called Chubb reportedly underwrote his $91.6 million bond and Trump was forced to post approximately 10% more than the initial $83.3 million judgment due to the district court’s bond requirements.
While it's unlikely that the Carroll defamation would be dismissed upon Trump’s appeal, the judge overseeing the case may reduce the judgment to less than $83.3 million.
Meanwhile, the embattled ex-president also faces another bond deadline on March 25 in connection to another civil judgment in the state of New York.
Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump liable for fraud last year and ordered the former president to pay $454 million in connection to that case last month.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who first filed the civil fraud lawsuit against Trump in 2022, has teased the embattled ex-president and indicated that she is prepared to seize Trump Tower and other Trump properties when the time comes.
“We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers,” James said shortly after Judge Engoron announced the $454 million judgment against Trump last month.
“And yes,” she added regarding the Trump Building, “I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s $91.6 million bond on Friday in the Carroll defamation case also came just hours after Trump lawyer Alina Habba was confronted about the ex-president’s ability to afford that bond – as well as his ability to pay the much larger $454 million civil fraud judgment bond.
“They know by looking at his statements of financial condition that this guy is worth a lot of money, billions and billions of billions of dollars,” Habba responded when pressed by Fox News host Martha MacCallum last month. “And that didn’t even include his brand.”
“There will be no mayhem for the Trump Organization,” Habba continued. “Unfortunately. I know that probably was Miss James’s goal and Judge Engoron, but that is not going to be the case.”
Trump recently dismissed the concerns regarding his ability and financial wherewithal to post the two bonds totaling nearly $600 million combined.
"I have a lot of money,” Trump said regarding the matter earlier this week. “I can do what I want to do.”