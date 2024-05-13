Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fixing Clerical Error After Foundation Is Declared Delinquent, New Check Mailed Out

"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," the notice first reported on by Page Six stated. "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry."

However, RadarOnline.com understands that it was merely a clerical issue that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already working to fix.

We have learned that a physical check was missing from the records despite Meghan and Harry's charity foundation submitting the correct paperwork on time.