Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fixing Clerical Error After Foundation Is Declared Delinquent, New Check Mailed Out

Source: mega;www.archewell.com

We have learned that a physical check was missing from the records despite Meghan and Harry's charity foundation submitting the correct paperwork on time.

May 13 2024, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation was listed as delinquent for failing to submit its annual report and registration fees, according to a new report.

The charity foundation was declared delinquent in Jan. 2024 for not filing the necessary paperwork since Feb. 2023, per an official letter from California's attorney general, Rob Bonta.

Source: mega

Meghan and Harry launched the charity back in 2020 with a core purpose to "do good."

"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," the notice first reported on by Page Six stated. "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry."

However, RadarOnline.com understands that it was merely a clerical issue that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already working to fix.

Source: www.archewell.com

After being informed via the delinquency notice, the new check was mailed out and the issue is anticipated to be resolved within 7 business days.

News broke in December that the Archewell Foundation had a significant dip in donations last year, according to their 2022 tax filing, seeing an $11 million drop from the previous year.

Meghan Markle
Source: www.archewell.com

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently wrapped up their trip to Nigeria, during which the couple unveiled a joint effort between their Archewell Foundation and the GEANCO Foundation to provide students with supplies and products for young scholars.

"GEANCO provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria. Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria," per their website.

Source: mega

A statement from Afam Onyema, CEO of GEANCO, also expressed appreciation to the foundation for their contributions.

"They have generously donated backpacks filled with much-needed school supplies and feminine hygiene products to our David Oyelowo Leadership Scholars! This incredibly thoughtful gift will equip and empower our girls this school year with confidence and joy!"

In recent weeks, Meghan also launched her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand on March 15.

