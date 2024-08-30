Prince William 'Adamant About Keeping Prince Harry Away From Royal Family' and 'Doesn't Want Him at his Coronation'
Prince William won't be extending an olive branch to Prince Harry anytime soon.
Insiders claim the king-in-waiting is intent on holding a grudge against the royal renegade, so much so that he apparently doesn't want Harry, 39, to attend his future coronation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Until that day comes, William, 42, reportedly plans to keep Harry far away from the royal family.
William already signaled he wants his coronation to "look and feel different".
Close friends of the feuding brothers revealed one key difference would be the absence of William's only sibling.
They said: "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad."
Though Harry's absence would certainly be shocking, it would not necessarily be far-fetched given their severed relationship. The close friend claimed William and Harry have barely spoken in two years.
Royal biographer Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital: "Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I'm convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation."
While insiders claim William doesn't want Harry at his future coronation, the 42-year-old and his father, King Charles III, have already taken steps to remove Harry from their present-day lives.
Andersen said: "Things probably have never been worse between the brothers than they are now.
"William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being. There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that."
Harry was initially alienated when he and wife Meghan Markle chose to give up their duties as full-time working royals and move to California. Tensions escalated upon the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, in which he made scathing allegations against his family.
Since the memoir's release, the royal family were hit with back-to-back tragedies as both Charles and William's wife, Kate Middleton, were diagnosed with cancer.
Now, William is said to be focused solely on his wife's recovery and raising their three young children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Despite giving up their official duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly carried on as if they're still working royals, taking international trips to Africa and South America — only adding to the turmoil between the brothers.
The royal biographer said: "I really don't think Harry and Meghan would be making what looks like royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia if they thought a thaw in the relationship was possible. Everyone knows how angry the king and Prince William get every time the Sussexes behave as if they are still working members of the royal family."
"That being said, we have to remember that William is carrying a very heavy psychological burden at the moment. He is deeply upset that his wife and his father are battling cancer at the same time. He must keep a brave face not only for his three young children but also for the sake of the monarchy."
