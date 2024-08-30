Jennifer Lopez's Best Pal Leah Remini Reveals Why She and Husband Angelo Pagan are Divorcing: 'We’re Sad... But We Both Changed'

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Leah Remini and her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagan, are calling it quits. RadarOnline.com can reveal Jennifer Lopez's bestie confirmed the news on Instagram. The post also explained why the couple—who had been together for 28 years—was ending their marriage.

News of Remini's split comes just over a week after Lopez filed to end her marriage to Ben Affleck. The outspoken former Scientologist married Pagan in 2003 and they share a 20-year-old daughter, Sofia Bella.

In their joint post, the former couple said: "Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us. "We are proud of how we have worked through this together."

Source: MEGA Remini and Pagan met before she became a star on the hit "King of Queens."

While acknowledging they were both "sad" about divorcing, the pair insisted they want to remain "best friends." They said: "Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones. "But here's the thing: we've been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family."

Along with the announcement, the couple explained "why" they were parting ways. "So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore." They also assured fans the decision was not made lightly and that their bond is still "strong."

They admitted to announcing their split in an effort to be up-front with fans. Remini and Pagan stated: "We want to be as transparent as we can be here because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show, which ran for two seasons on TLC."

Long before Remini became a household name as Kevin James' better half, Carrie, on the hit sitcom King Of Queens, she met Pagan while he was performing at the Los Angeles-based Cuban nightclub El Floridita. He proposed on Christmas Eve 2002 and they wed seven months later in July 2003 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

Source: MEGA Remini and her bestie Lopez pictured on the set of "Second Act."

When filing for divorce, Remini took cues from Lopez and submitted the documents to court without the help of a lawyer. Also like JLo, Remini listed the reason for divorce as "irreconcilable differences." Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

