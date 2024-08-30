'Desperate' CNN Torn to Shreds Over Flimsy Taliban Law Argument in Navy Vet's $1B Defamation Suit: 'Sinks to a New Low'

CNN is getting raked over the coals for its flailing defense in a $1 billion defamation battle with a military veteran.

Lawyers for ex-Navy member Zachary Young tore into the network after it argued a Taliban law justified its controversial report, saying the tactic "sinks to a new low" when it comes to "desperate measures".

In a scathing 26-page filing exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Young's legal team wrote: "Faced with a clear record of misconduct, punitive damages, and a January trial, CNN's response is a masterclass in absurdity and desperation."