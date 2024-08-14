Judge Rebukes CNN’s Jake Tapper For LYING in Embarrassing Billion Dollar Defamation Lawsuit, Orders Network's Chief Anchor to Sit For Deposition

A judge has sensationally called out CNN’s Jake Tapper for lying in the network's bruising billion-dollar defamation battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a declaration he submitted to a Florida court as part of the network’s legal stoush with a former U.S. military veteran, Tapper claimed he had no knowledge of the financial performance of the network where he works or his show The Lead With Jake Tapper.

The anchorman, under oath, said: “I have no knowledge about CNN's net worth. I don't have any knowledge regarding what the Tapper show may or may not generate that may go toward CNN's net worth."

But Judge William Scott Henry of Florida’s 14th Circuit Court delivered an epic smackdown at a hearing on August 12, rebuking Tapper and ordering the 55-year-old must sit for a deposition.

“I kind of have a hard time believing what Mr. Tapper put in that declaration,” the judge said.

"I have a feeling that is the basis of what time slot he gets and how much his contract is and everything else with CNN."