Taylor’s Terror Nightmare: ISIS Suicide Bomb Suspects 'Planned to Kill Tens of Thousands of Swifties' Warns CIA
New details have emerged about the Islamic State-inspired terror suspects planned to kill thousands of fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Vienna shows.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that CIA officials were the ones to alert Austrian authorities about the plan, leading to the arrests of three suspects.
The foiled attempt also led Swift's team to cancel three sold-out concerts, where 95,000 fans were expected to attend nightly.
The CIA's Deputy Director, David Cohen, spoke at the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit about the events.
He said: "They were plotting to kill a huge number — tens of thousands of people at this concert, including I am sure many Americans — and were quite advanced in this."
"The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do."
The main suspect in the terror plot is a 19-year-old Austrian man inspired by the Islamic State.
He planned to attack the stadium with knives and homemade explosives, which investigators in his home found.
Gerhard Karner, Austria's interior minister, said help from outside intelligence agencies was essential because Austrian investigators are not legally allowed to monitor text messages.
The suspect's lawyer has argued that Austrian authorities were making more of the situation than necessary in order to justify using new surveillance methods.
The primary suspect and a 17-year-old were apprehended on August 6, just one day before the concerts were canceled.
On August 8, an 18-year-old was also arrested in connection with the terror plot.
Swift addressed the Vienna cancellations after the European leg of the Eras Tour concluded last week.
She wrote on Instagram: "Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating."
"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."
She also thanked authorities: "Thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."
Following the events in Vienna, Swift returned to the stage in London for the first time since she was left "completely in shock" over a mass stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class left three children dead and 10 more people hospitalized, with two adults and five kids still in critical condition.
Swift met with the victim's families and survivors of the tragedy following her last show at Wembley Stadium.
