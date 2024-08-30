Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor’s Terror Nightmare: ISIS Suicide Bomb Suspects 'Planned to Kill Tens of Thousands of Swifties' Warns CIA

Taylor’s Terror Nightmare: ISIS Suicide Bomb Suspects 'Planned to Kill Tens of Thousands of Swifties' Warns CIA
Source: MEGA

New details are emerging about the thwarted terror attack at Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New details have emerged about the Islamic State-inspired terror suspects planned to kill thousands of fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Vienna shows.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that CIA officials were the ones to alert Austrian authorities about the plan, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Article continues below advertisement
taylors terror nightmare isis suicide bomb suspects planned kill thousands
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift thanked authorities and said because of them we are "grieving concerts and not lives."

The foiled attempt also led Swift's team to cancel three sold-out concerts, where 95,000 fans were expected to attend nightly.

The CIA's Deputy Director, David Cohen, spoke at the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit about the events.

He said: "They were plotting to kill a huge number — tens of thousands of people at this concert, including I am sure many Americans — and were quite advanced in this."

"The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do."

Article continues below advertisement
taylors terror nightmare isis suicide bomb suspects planned kill thousands
Source: MEGA

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the planned attack in Vienna.

The main suspect in the terror plot is a 19-year-old Austrian man inspired by the Islamic State.

He planned to attack the stadium with knives and homemade explosives, which investigators in his home found.

Article continues below advertisement

Gerhard Karner, Austria's interior minister, said help from outside intelligence agencies was essential because Austrian investigators are not legally allowed to monitor text messages.

The suspect's lawyer has argued that Austrian authorities were making more of the situation than necessary in order to justify using new surveillance methods.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TaylorSwift/Instagram

Taylor Swift spoke about the events in Vienna after wrapping the European leg of the Eras Tour.

The primary suspect and a 17-year-old were apprehended on August 6, just one day before the concerts were canceled.

On August 8, an 18-year-old was also arrested in connection with the terror plot.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift addressed the Vienna cancellations after the European leg of the Eras Tour concluded last week.

She wrote on Instagram: "Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating."

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows."

She also thanked authorities: "Thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

Article continues below advertisement
taylors terror nightmare isis suicide bomb suspects planned kill thousands
Source: MEGA

Swift's teamed up security measures for her London shows following the canceled concerts.

Following the events in Vienna, Swift returned to the stage in London for the first time since she was left "completely in shock" over a mass stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class left three children dead and 10 more people hospitalized, with two adults and five kids still in critical condition.

Swift met with the victim's families and survivors of the tragedy following her last show at Wembley Stadium.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.