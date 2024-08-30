Mystery Deepens Over Tragic ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman’s Death: ‘He Was Hanging Around The Wrong People’

Gary Coleman’s former Diff’rent Strokes co-star Todd Bridges has declared the tragic actor was hanging around “the wrong people” after he shot to stardom.

In an interview that adds to the growing mystery over Coleman’s downfalls and death, RadarOnline.com can reveal Bridges believes the pint-sized star was surrounded by vultures who took advantage of his fame and fortune.

The 59-year-old actor – who played Willis Jackson on hit sitcom Diff’rent Strokes spoke out as a new documentary on Coleman raises questions over whether the actor may have been murdered by his wife.