'Gary, Stop... I Pushed Him Off': Molly Shannon Reveals Terrifying Moment 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Coleman Abused Her In Hotel Room

Once they got up to Coleman's suite, the now 57-year-old female comedian recalled the moment Randall disappeared. She said it was right before Gary took her to his bed and allegedly became aggressive with her.

She went on to call Coleman's advances "relentless." Describing the alleged incident, Shannon claimed, "He was trying to kiss me and get on top of me, and I was like, 'Gary, stop.' So, I’d push him off."

According to Shannon, she "would get off the bed, then he’d bounce on the bed – jump, jump, jump – and wrap himself around me, then I would fling him off, then he got on top of me ... I was like, 'Gary, stop!'"

She explained that, due to his size, she didn't feel threatened during the experience.