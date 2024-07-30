Lady Colin Campbell’s GoFundMe for Meghan Markle’s ‘Rejected’ Dad Thomas Markle Hits Over $50K... Weeks After He Slammed Daughter for ‘Denying’ His Grandkids Their ‘Birthright’
A fundraiser for Meghan Markle's estranged dad, Thomas, is raking in big bucks!
RadarOnline.com can reveal a GoFundMe organized by British socialite Lady Colin Campbell to help the "abandoned" father pay his medical bills and other necessities has now raised more than $50,000.
In the summary for the fundraiser, Lady Campbell wrote: "[Thomas Markle] has been exceedingly generous with his time and money over the years, as I have learnt from the teachers at his daughter's school, who could not sing his praises highly enough."
"His kindness and generosity are well known in the film community, and I agree that now that he has been rejected and abandoned by the daughter, those of us who wish to show him solidarity and give him the acknowledgement he should be getting from the actual recipient of his largesse, will hopefully, through our contributions, no matter how small, demonstrate to him that there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions."
The royal author then described herself as a "well-wisher" and voiced her hopes that the donations would help Thomas, 80, have the "comfort he deserves" as his health declines.
As we previously reported, Thomas and Meghan have been estranged since around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. This means, the former lighting designer also hasn't had the opportunity to form a relationship with his two grandchildren – Archie and Lilibet.
Earlier this year, Thomas admitted he wished he could rekindle a relationship with Meghan – but he didn't have high hopes it would ever happen.
"I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch," he told the Daily Mail. "I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."
Thomas also called out the royal runaways – who left the UK and moved to the United States in 2020 – for not allowing their kids the chance to be involved with their royal family members.
In a July interview, he said: "It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry’s kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright."
“They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do. I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years’ time when they realize all the things they have missed out on.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.