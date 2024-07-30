Lady Colin Campbell’s GoFundMe for Meghan Markle’s ‘Rejected’ Dad Thomas Markle Hits Over $50K... Weeks After He Slammed Daughter for ‘Denying’ His Grandkids Their ‘Birthright’

In the summary for the fundraiser, Lady Campbell wrote: "[Thomas Markle] has been exceedingly generous with his time and money over the years, as I have learnt from the teachers at his daughter's school, who could not sing his praises highly enough."

"His kindness and generosity are well known in the film community, and I agree that now that he has been rejected and abandoned by the daughter, those of us who wish to show him solidarity and give him the acknowledgement he should be getting from the actual recipient of his largesse, will hopefully, through our contributions, no matter how small, demonstrate to him that there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions."