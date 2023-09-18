'Cruel': Thomas Markle Pleads With Estranged Daughter Meghan and Prince Harry to See His Grandchildren

Thomas was candid about their relationship, or lack thereof, on Good Morning Britain, revealing the tension has gone on for more than four years and appears to have no end in sight.

"In California, I can actually sue to see them, but I don't want to do that," he said of Meghan and Harry's two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. "The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy."

When asked if he believed Harry was persuading her behavior, Thomas insisted Meghan was the one holding the reins.