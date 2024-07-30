Ben Affleck’s Pal Kevin Smith Admits Actor Has ‘Obviously Been Going Through a Thing’ As J.Lo Marriage Breakdown Rumors Rage: ‘He’ll Let Me Know When He’s in a Good Place’

Ben Affleck's friend Kevin Smith admits that his friend is going through a tough time as rumors continue to swirl over the breakdown of his marriage to J Lo.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Smith, 53, admitted his wife said he should reach out to Affleck, but he was afraid he might accidentally let slip any information that the 51-year-old might share with him.

Loose lips are tabloid fodder, which is why actor, writer, producer, and director Kevin Smith says he is steering clear, for now, from his friend Ben Affleck as rumors continue to fly that Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez is on the rocks.

Kevin Smith spoke about his relationship with Ben Affleck at Comic-Con in San Diego, saying he expects his pal will reach out to him when he's in a good place.

Smith made his comments in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday, explaining: “Obviously, he's been going through a thing, or at least that's what it says in the press and whatnot.”

Calling himself Affleck’s “least trustworthy friend who's very loose-lipped...” Smith said: “The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot. So, when he's in a good place, he'll let me know.”

He also told the outlet he’d probably reach out to Affleck when he starts work on the next Jay and Silent Bob film franchise (of which Affleck has starred in two). The next movie is slated to start shooting in the fall.

Smith hinted Affleck “may even come play", but quickly clarified he hasn't "been anywhere near" the actor's marital situation.