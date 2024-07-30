Ben Affleck’s Pal Kevin Smith Admits Actor Has ‘Obviously Been Going Through a Thing’ As J.Lo Marriage Breakdown Rumors Rage: ‘He’ll Let Me Know When He’s in a Good Place’
Loose lips are tabloid fodder, which is why actor, writer, producer, and director Kevin Smith says he is steering clear, for now, from his friend Ben Affleck as rumors continue to fly that Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez is on the rocks.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Smith, 53, admitted his wife said he should reach out to Affleck, but he was afraid he might accidentally let slip any information that the 51-year-old might share with him.
Smith made his comments in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday, explaining: “Obviously, he's been going through a thing, or at least that's what it says in the press and whatnot.”
Calling himself Affleck’s “least trustworthy friend who's very loose-lipped...” Smith said: “The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot. So, when he's in a good place, he'll let me know.”
He also told the outlet he’d probably reach out to Affleck when he starts work on the next Jay and Silent Bob film franchise (of which Affleck has starred in two). The next movie is slated to start shooting in the fall.
Smith hinted Affleck “may even come play", but quickly clarified he hasn't "been anywhere near" the actor's marital situation.
As RadarOnline previously reported, Lopez and Affleck officially tied the knot in summer 2022 after calling off their first engagement decades earlier – but Bennifer 2.0 doesn’t seem to be going any better than their first shot at love did.
Affleck recently moved out of their marital mansion into a Brentwood rental home near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the couple already put the $60.85 million property they bought a year ago back on the market.
Adding fuel to the fire, Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday without her partner amid the raging rumors of an impending divorce. The singer, who spent her special day in the Hamptons while Affleck was off on the opposite coast, is said to be looking for a “fresh start” as she enters a new chapter of life.
Meanwhile, Affleck closed escrow on a new $20.5 million estate in Pacific Palisades, and the purchase is the strongest sign yet the couple’s marriage might be coming to an end.
A source told RadarOnline.com exclusively: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult. J.Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”
For now, Affleck is living in a $100,000 monthly rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Brentwood home, while his current wife still lives in their marital home.
Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
