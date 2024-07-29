How Prince William Dumped Kate Middleton in Brutal Half-Hour Phone Call — Before She Won Him Back… Dressed in a Nurse’s Uniform!

These shocking revelations are part of Robert Jobson’s upcoming biography, Catherine: Princess of Wales, excerpts of which he shared with the Daily Mail.

In the phone call, according to Jobson, both William and Kate, 42, acknowledged they were on “different pages,” at the time, and this was seemingly the end to the romance that had begun when both were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Per Jobson, Kate was distraught. He wrote: “It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone. Though it wasn't the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final."

William, on the other hand, got very drunk and celebrated his new-found freedom by declaring “I'm free!” and performing the robot dance, during “an alcohol-fueled night at the Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair with his close pals".

He then told his mates they should all “drink the menu,” and they apparently did. After all, who is going to say no to the future king?