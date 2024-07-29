How Prince William Dumped Kate Middleton in Brutal Half-Hour Phone Call — Before She Won Him Back… Dressed in a Nurse’s Uniform!
They’re now the future King and Queen of England but the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton almost didn’t happen.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that in 2007, after four years of dating, William, 42, apparently decided he wasn’t ready to put a ring on it and pulled the plug on their relationship in a brutal 30-minute phone call.
They were 24 when William said he felt they both needed “a bit of space” to “find our own way,” and he couldn’t promise that he would marry her.
These shocking revelations are part of Robert Jobson’s upcoming biography, Catherine: Princess of Wales, excerpts of which he shared with the Daily Mail.
In the phone call, according to Jobson, both William and Kate, 42, acknowledged they were on “different pages,” at the time, and this was seemingly the end to the romance that had begun when both were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Per Jobson, Kate was distraught. He wrote: “It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone. Though it wasn't the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final."
William, on the other hand, got very drunk and celebrated his new-found freedom by declaring “I'm free!” and performing the robot dance, during “an alcohol-fueled night at the Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair with his close pals".
He then told his mates they should all “drink the menu,” and they apparently did. After all, who is going to say no to the future king?
According to the tabloids, William then tried to pursue socialite Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, but she did not respond to his advances.
With William seeking out other relationships, according to Jobson, Kate “wasn’t going to sit around moping; what was good for the goose was good for the gander. She turned to old friends for support, going on holiday with a girlfriend to Ibiza”.
She was also still followed by paparazzi “making it difficult for William to put her out of his mind”, Jobson wrote. And, apparently seeing Kate out with friends who “seemed to be enjoying herself without him”, and noticing that her “heels were higher, and the outfits she wore that sometimes bared her midriff or her spectacular legs were far racier”, made William rethink his decision.
He then decided to try and win her back. He had his chance when they were both invited by a mutual friend to a "Freakin Naughty" themed fancy dress party.
Jobson wrote: “She'd arrived dressed as a nurse and William had made a beeline for her."
They then spent the first part of the evening deep in conversation before hitting the dance floor, where they ended up kissing. When friends joked they should get a room, they left together.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Battling to Take Over Reclusive Disgrace Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge: ‘It’s a Nasty and Vindictive Royals Stand-Off’
- Watch: King Charles Threw ‘Tantrum’ Over Kate Middleton and Prince William Turning up ‘Just 90 Seconds’ Late to Coronation
- A King’s Ransom? Prince William Received $30 Million for 2023-2024 Financial Year After Receiving Estate and Duke of Cornwall Title
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
William finally proposed when they were on holiday in Kenya in 2010.
When asked why he’d taken so long, he revealed: “I'm trying to learn from lessons done in the past. I wanted to give her a chance to see in, and to back out if she needed to, before it all got too much.”
Wiliam and Kate married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.
Jobson noted: “It might have taken him eight years, but William had finally landed the one woman he truly wanted.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.