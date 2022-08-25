How Kevin Smith's Real-Life Health Scare Helped Shape 'Clerks III'

Radar caught up with the genius behind the Clerks franchise on Wednesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA, where Smith told us that his health scare inspired the plot for the third movie.

"For me, and the story in general, the heart attack that I had a few years ago just seemed like a great place to start. The first Clerks was ripped from my own life — it's literally what I used to do every day. I mean, nobody f------ a dead guy in a bathroom, but generally speaking it was kind of a snapshot of my life at the time," Smith, 52, told RadarOnline.com.