Meghan Markle’s Dad Says He's 'Very Pleased' With Daughter Samantha’s New Book

Supportive father! Thomas Markle is excited for the release of Samantha Markle‘s book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, to officially hit shelves on January 17.

“I’m just very pleased that she’s accomplished this book,” Meghan Markle’s dad told Us Weekly in an interview published on Thursday, January 7. According to the book’s description it’s set to tell “the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels,” adding that “sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.”

Samantha — who has a different mother than Meghan — first revealed her plans to write a memoir after her sister announced her engagement to Prince Harry. Per Us Weekly, in a Twitter post from December 2018, Samantha said, “There are actually two books coming out!”

The siblings have a strained relationship and in January 2020, Samantha said her sister and Harry “have quite a bit of apologizing to do” when it comes to the Markle family, during an appearance on the British TV program This Morning. Samantha’s comments came more than a year after she issued an apology to Megan on the U.K. show Jeremy Vine in October 2018. Days later, Samantha was photographed at Kensington Palace in October 2018 trying to deliver Meghan a letter. At the time, an onlooker told Us Weekly that she was turned away from the entrance.

“There is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to,” Samantha said during her televised apology, according to Us Weekly. “I think everybody [in our family] was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding, but I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included. We all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve and the hurt feelings wouldn’t have snowballed.”

She continued, “Believe it or not, it doesn’t mean that we love you any less. I just think that families can be this way when there’s confusion and when people are hurt. So moving forward, I apologize and I wish things could be different.”