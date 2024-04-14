'Ultimate Betrayal': Meghan Markle Targeted by Estranged Brother in Bizarre YouTube Rants
Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother has been accused of "betrayal" after targeting the Duchess of Sussex in a series of bizarre videos, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Thomas Markle Jr., 57, has promoted conspiracy theories about the royals on his YouTube page. In a recent livestream posted on Wednesday, he put on a wig and tiara and stuffed a pillow up his shirt in a mocking imitation of a pregnant Meghan.
"My name's Me-gain Swamp Donkey Crotch,” Thomas said in the video. "I was just showing off the new bump I bought used on eBay out of Montecito."
Royal expert and former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond called the videos "grotesque," adding, "To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan."
"Thomas Markle Jnr's videos reveals exactly why the Duchess of Sussex was right to cut ties with her half-brother," Bond wrote in an op-ed published in The Mirror. "In his sick 'shows,' as he calls them, he attacks her with vile insults about her looks, behavior and even her kids. In a birthday message, he calls Meghan 'an old hag' and obliquely refers to her as a 'demon reptile snake ... with a black, evil soul.'"
"These 'shows' are profoundly disturbing: misogynistic, hate-filled monologues punctuated by manic laughter. In one, he appears to try to add fuel to the ludicrous conspiracy theory that Meghan was never pregnant. It is only three weeks since the Princess of Wales was effectively bullied into publicly announcing she is being treated for cancer. Have we learned nothing from the way Diana was treated 30 years ago?"
"Meghan and Catherine must feel similarly abused by the internet trolls who attack them," she continued. "Thomas Jnr is clearly eaten up with jealousy over his half-sister’s fame and fortune and is trying to profit by prostituting himself on YouTube. Just how abusive do his 'shows' have to be before they are banned?"
Conservative MP and former tech and the digital economy junior minister Damian Collins said, "The major social media companies must do more to combat harmful content on their platforms, including campaigns of harassment and intimidation."
"They have created systems that have not only allowed conspiracy theories to thrive, but are actively promoted by the recommendation systems designed by these big tech companies."
Thomas, who has reportedly not spoken to Meghan in over a decade, is also planning to sell merchandise including glasses, mugs, and T-shirts.
"If you don’t like it, don’t watch, right? I’m gonna be riding those coattails, baby," he said in one clip. "Oh, yeah, if it wasn’t for Meghan Markle I don’t know what I’d be doing."
This isn't the first time that Thomas has trash talked his estranged half-sister.
Ahead of Meghan's wedding in 2018, Thomas sent Prince Harry a letter calling her a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage" and urging him to call of the engagement.
"As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history," he wrote. "Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you. I'm confused why you don't see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees."
On Australia's Big Brother VIP series in 2021, he admitted, "I told Prince Harry, I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow."
He later apologized in another letter written later in the show's run.
"Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding," he read aloud. "And I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart. I am not a mean person at all and I have more love inside me to give than anything."
"The letter was definitely written out of me feeling like really hurt and confused when I was informed of your response that I was distant family and that you did not know those people. I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together and all I could do was put up a defense wall to protect my heart."
"I know that it was very immature and wrong and I truly regret it. When your relationship with Harry became known to the world, my life then became public. I along with everyone in our family became public figures overnight. No more privacy. And let me tell you it was very, very stressful to have to deal with all alone and no help at all. A real nightmare and constant pressure. I wish I could turn back the clock and do it all over, knowing what I know now."