'Ultimate Betrayal': Meghan Markle Targeted by Estranged Brother in Bizarre YouTube Rants

Royal expert and former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond called the videos "grotesque," adding, "To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan."

"Thomas Markle Jnr's videos reveals exactly why the Duchess of Sussex was right to cut ties with her half-brother," Bond wrote in an op-ed published in The Mirror. "In his sick 'shows,' as he calls them, he attacks her with vile insults about her looks, behavior and even her kids. In a birthday message, he calls Meghan 'an old hag' and obliquely refers to her as a 'demon reptile snake ... with a black, evil soul.'"

"These 'shows' are profoundly disturbing: misogynistic, hate-filled monologues punctuated by manic laughter. In one, he appears to try to add fuel to the ludicrous conspiracy theory that Meghan was never pregnant. It is only three weeks since the Princess of Wales was effectively bullied into publicly announcing she is being treated for cancer. Have we learned nothing from the way Diana was treated 30 years ago?"

"Meghan and Catherine must feel similarly abused by the internet trolls who attack them," she continued. "Thomas Jnr is clearly eaten up with jealousy over his half-sister’s fame and fortune and is trying to profit by prostituting himself on YouTube. Just how abusive do his 'shows' have to be before they are banned?"