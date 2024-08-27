Ben Affleck's Rumored 'Rebound Love' Kick Kennedy Lands Dad RFK Jr. in Another Animal Scandal — After Saying He Once Chainsawed Off a Whale's Head

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again under fire after his daughter claimed the failed presidential candidate chainsawed a whale's head off during a family vacation in Massachusetts when she was 6.

RadarOnline.com can reveal RFK Jr.'s 36-year-old daughter Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy – who has been linked to Ben Affleck amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez – first recounted the tale during a 2012 interview.

She said at the time: "He ran down to the beach with a chainsaw, cut off the whale's head and then bungee-corded it to the roof of the family minivan for the five-hour haul back to Mount Kisco, New York.