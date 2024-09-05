'She Needs You to Intervene': Sibling of ‘1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Speaks Out After Reality Star Accused of Possession of Magic Mushrooms and Marijuana
1,000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton was allegedly found with magic mushrooms and 80 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, according to the arrest report, and now her sister has issued a statement following the troubling incident.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Sept. 2, Slaton, 36, was taken into custody along with Brian Scott Lovvorn and charged with drug possession and child endangerment.
After the arrests, fans took to social media to share their concern about the reality star's predicament. One person wrote, “Oh Amy, I was rooting for you.”
Another noted: “The next season is about to go crazy.”
Slaton's sister, Amanda Halterman, also weighed in on, resharing a cryptic message on her Facebook from the Midnight Mom Devotional Facebook group. "Tonight we pray for the momma who needs to know it’s all going to be okay," Halterman's message reads. "Lord, she has so many situations where she needs You to intervene, but she has one thing that often comes to the surface of her heart and causes her to question if it really is going to be alright."
Amanda has always been close to her two sisters, but she didn’t make her first appearance on 1,000-Lb. Sisters until Season 4.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were initially responding to the Alamo safari park after receiving reports of a guest who had been bitten by a camel.
Slaton and Lovvorn reportedly were inside their vehicle at the drive-thru safari when they called 911.
When officers arrived at the scene, Slaton had a significant cut, which the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star claimed was the result of a camel bite.
Tennessee Safari Park co-owner Claude Conley, 44, refuted Slaton’s allegations she was bitten by a camel, RadarOnline.com reported.
“We dispute that Amy was bitten by a camel because there is no bruising," Conley said. "She cut her arm on something, it’s not consistent with an animal bite.”
Police said there was a “suspicious odor” coming from Amy’s car, which led deputies to allegedly discovering 80 grams of marijuana and magic mushrooms inside, according to an arrest report obtained by The Sun.
Two children under the age of 8 were also present when Amy and Brian were arrested. They were picked up by a relative at the time of the arrest.
Slaton and Lovvorn were both charged with illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs, and two counts of child endangerment, authorities said.
One day after their arrest, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving jail.
Slaton is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 5.
