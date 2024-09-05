Your tip
'She Needs You to Intervene': Sibling of ‘1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Speaks Out After Reality Star Accused of Possession of Magic Mushrooms and Marijuana

Safari Park Visit Ends in Arrest for TLC Star Amy Slaton and Companion
Source: Crockett County Sheriff’s Department

Amy Slaton (left) and Brian Scott Lovvorn (right) were arrested on drug and child endangerment charges following an incident at a Tennessee safari park.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

1,000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton was allegedly found with magic mushrooms and 80 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, according to the arrest report, and now her sister has issued a statement following the troubling incident.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Sept. 2, Slaton, 36, was taken into custody along with Brian Scott Lovvorn and charged with drug possession and child endangerment.

Arrest for TLC Star Amy Slaton and Companion After Safari Park Visit
Source: Crockett County Sheriff’s Department

Slaton was arrested after police smelled 'suspicious odors' from her car when responding to a safari park, police said.

After the arrests, fans took to social media to share their concern about the reality star's predicament. One person wrote, “Oh Amy, I was rooting for you.”

Another noted: “The next season is about to go crazy.”

Slaton's sister, Amanda Halterman, also weighed in on, resharing a cryptic message on her Facebook from the Midnight Mom Devotional Facebook group. "Tonight we pray for the momma who needs to know it’s all going to be okay," Halterman's message reads. "Lord, she has so many situations where she needs You to intervene, but she has one thing that often comes to the surface of her heart and causes her to question if it really is going to be alright."

Amanda has always been close to her two sisters, but she didn’t make her first appearance on 1,000-Lb. Sisters until Season 4.

Arrest for TLC Star Amy Slaton and Companion After Safari Park Visit
Source: TLC

Slaton rose to fame on TLC's 1,000-Lb. Sisters, which she stars with her sister Tammy Slaton.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were initially responding to the Alamo safari park after receiving reports of a guest who had been bitten by a camel.

Slaton and Lovvorn reportedly were inside their vehicle at the drive-thru safari when they called 911.

Arrest for TLC Star Amy Slaton and Companion After Safari Park Visit
Source: Instagram/@tennesseesafaripark

Camels at the Tennessee Safari Park where the star was arrested.

When officers arrived at the scene, Slaton had a significant cut, which the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star claimed was the result of a camel bite.

Tennessee Safari Park co-owner Claude Conley, 44, refuted Slaton’s allegations she was bitten by a camel, RadarOnline.com reported.

Arrest for TLC Star Amy Slaton and Companion After Safari Park Visit
Source: @AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM;GOOGLE MAPS

Amy Slaton claimed she was bit by a camel at the Tennessee safari park, but the park co-owner refutes those claims.

“We dispute that Amy was bitten by a camel because there is no bruising," Conley said. "She cut her arm on something, it’s not consistent with an animal bite.”

Police said there was a “suspicious odor” coming from Amy’s car, which led deputies to allegedly discovering 80 grams of marijuana and magic mushrooms inside, according to an arrest report obtained by The Sun.

Two children under the age of 8 were also present when Amy and Brian were arrested. They were picked up by a relative at the time of the arrest.

Slaton and Lovvorn were both charged with illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs, and two counts of child endangerment, authorities said.

One day after their arrest, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving jail.

Slaton is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 5.

