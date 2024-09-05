'She Needs You to Intervene': Sibling of ‘1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Speaks Out After Reality Star Accused of Possession of Magic Mushrooms and Marijuana

After the arrests, fans took to social media to share their concern about the reality star's predicament. One person wrote, “Oh Amy, I was rooting for you.”

Another noted: “The next season is about to go crazy.”

Slaton's sister, Amanda Halterman, also weighed in on, resharing a cryptic message on her Facebook from the Midnight Mom Devotional Facebook group. "Tonight we pray for the momma who needs to know it’s all going to be okay," Halterman's message reads. "Lord, she has so many situations where she needs You to intervene, but she has one thing that often comes to the surface of her heart and causes her to question if it really is going to be alright."

Amanda has always been close to her two sisters, but she didn’t make her first appearance on 1,000-Lb. Sisters until Season 4.