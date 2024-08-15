Suicide, Sexual Impropriety and Sleeping on the Job: Inside Trump’s Dysfunctional 60-Person Secret Service Detail

Donald Trump's Secret Service detail was plagued by a suicide, alleged sexual impropriety and accusations of sleeping on the job long before the assassination attempt on the former president's life last month.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump's Secret Service detail – which has come under fire for failing to stop shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 before he opened fire – is so dysfunctional they were "sternly dressed down" by two top leaders in May.