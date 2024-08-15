Demi’s Aging Hell: Moore ‘Gagging to Get Lopsided Boobs Fixed’ — ‘She’s So Thin Her Wonky Cleavage Is Impossible to Miss!’
Demi Moore is thrilled with most of her nip/tucks, but sources say she's agonizing over her lopsided boobs that ruin her look in a bikini.
After the 61-year-old actress showed off her assets in a white swimsuit during a recent shoot, RadarOnline.com has learned she’s thinking about a surgical fix for her wonky boobs.
The source said: “They’re not as big as they were when she first had them done in the ‘90s, and they’re nowhere near perfect. They’re lopsided and out of proportion. She’s so thin they really stand out and she finds it hard to disguise the problem. Otherwise, she’s happy with the way she looks. She’s worked hard for that body.”
But now it's bikini season and she’s walking around with this hang-up, an insider said.
They added: “Another boob job is one solution.”
The G.I. Jane star denied going under the knife in 2021 after debuting hollowed cheeks and ballooned lips on a Paris catwalk, but insiders said the mother-of-three coughed up nearly $250,000 for nips and tucks to look her heavenly best in 2003’s Charlie Angels: Full Throttle!
Now, more than two decades later, she may need to shell out more cash for a beautiful body.
Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who hasn’t treated the star, says Moore could try a nonsurgical vampire breast lift at $5,000 or more.
Dr. Cohen elaborated: “That focuses on the cleavage and makes it more symmetric by injecting platelet-rich plasma, which builds collagen over time. It takes a good month or two for results and depending on how it looks, she might opt for a second or a third.”
Moore may be looking to go under the knife again, but not because she’s hoping to snag a new beau.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source close to Moore said the actress would rather spend her time at home with her pup than “waste her time” looking for a new relationship.
The insider added: “Her dogs bring her so much joy and comfort, and their love is so reliable and sincere. Unlike most people she meets who always end up having ulterior motives, all her dogs want is to be fed and loved.”
Moore — who has previously been married to Bruce Willis, 69, and Ashton Kutcher, 46 — also may have her hands full as Willis’ frontotemporal dementia progresses.
We’re told the Striptease star has vowed to stay by Willis’ side as his illness gets worse, showing support for their shared children — Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 — and his wife, Emma.
Our source said: “Demi has vowed to stay by his side. Her heart aches as he struggles with this horrible disease.”
