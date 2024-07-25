Demi Moore ‘Has Vowed Never to Abandon’ Ailing Ex-Husband Bruce Willis Amid ‘Die Hard’ Star’s Gruelling Dementia Fight

Willis’ family shared in 2022 that the Die Hard star, 69, was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that impacts the ability to communicate. Less than a year later, it was revealed he'd been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

As the former action star’s health deteriorates, an insider told RadarOnline.com: “Demi has vowed to stay by his side. Her heart aches as he struggles with this horrible disease.”