12-Year-Old Texas Cheerleader Died After Parents Tried to Treat ‘Life-Threatening’ Injuries With Smoothies and Vitamins: Sheriff

A 12-year-old cheerleader from Texas died earlier this week, four days after her parents tried to treat her mysterious and “life-threatening” injuries with smoothies and vitamins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, Miranda Sipps, a student at Jourdanton Junior High School, died in the hospital on Aug. 12. Her mother, the sheriff's office noted, called 911 for help, but only after the preteen went into respiratory distress.