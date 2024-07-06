Demi Moore Ditching Dating Scene: Actress Opting to Spend Time With Her Pets Instead of 'Wasting Her Time' Hunting for Love
Single lady Demi Moore adores her pack of pooches so much, insiders revealed the G.I. Jane actress often turns down dates with guys to cuddle with her fur babies instead, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Demi always says her dogs mean more to her than any people in her life, aside from her kids — and she doesn't see a thing wrong with that," a tipster barked.
The Striptease stunner, whose three ex-husbands include actors Bruce Willis, 69, and Ashton Kutcher, 46, hasn't had any romance in over two years, but an insider revealed she's told friends she's rather hang at home with her pups than "waste her time" hunting for love.
"Her dogs bring her so much joy and comfort, and their love is so reliable and sincere," the source dished. "Unlike most people she meets who always end up having ulterior motives, all her dogs want is to be fed and loved."
"A night in on the couch with all her fur babies around her is almost always ten times better than a night out schmoozing at some Hollywood party."
Unfortunately for Demi, all her marriages have ended in heartbreak. Her recent romance with chef Daniel Humm, 47, lasted less than a year before it crashed and burned in 2022.
Her friends fear "she's completely shutting off her chances at meeting any men because she's turned down so many dates to stay home with her dogs."
It's not like Demi doesn't have her pick of the litter, either.
As this outlet previously reported, some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors have tried barking up Demi's tree to no avail.
After a split from Lisa Bonet, Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa was said to be mesmerized by Demi — and desperately tried to get the Ghost actress to go on a date.
Meanwhile, newly single Joe Jonas was convinced age is but a number as he tried to convince Demi to give him a shot, though she apparently told her inner circle they were better off as friends, despite her dating history with younger men.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Moore for comment.
