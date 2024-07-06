"Demi always says her dogs mean more to her than any people in her life, aside from her kids — and she doesn't see a thing wrong with that," a tipster barked.

The Striptease stunner, whose three ex-husbands include actors Bruce Willis, 69, and Ashton Kutcher, 46, hasn't had any romance in over two years, but an insider revealed she's told friends she's rather hang at home with her pups than "waste her time" hunting for love.