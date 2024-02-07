PETA Responds to Demi Moore's Doggy Backlash After Singer Drags Pup to Madonna Concert

Demi Moore was ripped to shreds after bringing her beloved dog to Madonna's noisy concert, and now, the world's largest animal rights organization is weighing in on the controversy. PETA tells RadarOnline.com that while they applaud the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress, 61, for being a fan of adoption, she should leave the pooch home the next time she heads to a loud venue.

Source: @demimoore/Instagram Demi Moore caught backlash for bringing her three-year-old pup to Madonna's loud show, with some accusing her of animal cruelty.

Moore faced backlash after she posted several photos and videos showing her dancing with her three-year-old chihuahua, Pilaf, at Madonna's Madison Square Garden concert. They specifically took issue with Pilaf being exposed to Madge's voice singing loudly in the background as her band's deafening instruments played. "Cause everybody wants to party with @pilaf.littlemouse. So much fun at the @madonna concert in NYC with this crew, featuring a surprise performance by our very own @kellyripa!" the actress gushed on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) She posted several videos and pictures from the noisy show with her dog in tow.

"You do realize that dogs have much better hearing than us; that would’ve been amplified and overwhelming for her. I love my dogs, too, but there is a time a place for when to bring them somewhere," one person commented on Moore's post. "Why the hell do you take a tiny pup to a loud concert? That is not enjoyable for them Get a grip Demi," shared a second. "DEMI you should NOT be taking your beautiful, precious little dog to A CONCERT. JUST NO. I'm unfollowing," wrote someone else.

While PETA agrees she shouldn't have dragged Pilaf to the concert, the animal rights organization wouldn't go as far as some fans who claimed it was animal cruelty. "Demi Moore clearly loves her dogs and is an advocate for adoption, which is so important when Britney Spears, Pete Davidson, and other celebrities are exacerbating the homeless-animal overpopulation crisis by purchasing animals from breeders and pet stores. But concerts packed with dancing crowds and booming noises aren’t the most comfortable places for dogs, and PETA hopes Demi will leave her sweet pup safe at home next time," PETA spokesperson Moira Colley told RadarOnline.com.

Source: MEGA Demi's been lugging her dog around town to promote her FX show.

Moore has yet to respond to the backlash. RadarOnline.com has reached out to her team for comment. The reaction from fans didn't stop Moore from dragging her dog along after Madonna's show, either.

Source: MEGA Pilaf has been declared "the breakout star" of Ryan Murphy's show after doing press with her mommy.

Moore continued to parade around Pilaf days after the event. She's been lugging the dog all over town while promoting her FX show, which features Hollywood starlets like Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, and Molly Ringwald. The pup joined Moore at Good Morning America, where she introduced the dog to hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan and brought Pilaf along for a tapping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Pilaf has been getting a ton of press, with W Magazine even calling the pup "the breakout star" of Ryan Murphy's Feud.

