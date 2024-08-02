Donald Trump Rally Shooter ‘on Suicide Mission to Trigger 2nd U.S. Civil War’

Amid criticism of the Secret Service security detail – including initial red flags that were ignored, like Crooks entering the venue with a rangefinder and video footage of the shooter lurking beyond the secured perimeter shortly before shots rang out – a more sinister conspiracy theory has been made: Crooks may have intended to spark civil unrest with the killing of Trump and was willing to die to achieve that.

Political author Leon Wagener said: "Crooks had to know what would have happened had be been successful. It could very well have been the match that set the flame to a larger fire."