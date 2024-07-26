Donald Trump Furiously Fires Back at FBI Boss Christopher Wray’s Claim He Might Not Have Been Blasted in Ear: ‘A Bullet Hit — and Hit Hard!’
Donald Trump has furiously fired back after the FBI’s top boss questioned whether he was actually struck by a bullet during the assassination attempt on his life earlier this month.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president, 78, rushed to Truth Social on Thursday to bite back at Christopher Wray’s claim there was “some question” whether “a bullet or shrapnel” blasted Trump in the right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.
Trump, who apparently came within a “quarter inch” to death during the attack, said: “FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!)
“But he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ – Wrong!”
The 45th president continued: “No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard.
“There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was.
“No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”
Trump was delivering a campaign speech in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 when would-be assassin Thomas Michael Crooks, 20, fired off a hail of eight bullets toward the former president’s head from fewer than 150 meters away.
Loner Crooks, who was lying in a sniper’s position on a nearby factory rooftop with his father’s AR-15-style rifle, left Trump wounded, one rally attendee dead, and thousands of other attendees running for their lives.
FBI Director Wray, 57, provided new details about Crooks, the botched assassination attempt and subsequent investigation during a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
While he admitted Crooks’ motive for the shooting was still unclear, Wray also admitted there was “some question” whether former President Trump was hit by a bullet during the attack on his life earlier this month.
The Trump appointee told the House Judicial Committee: “I think with respect to former President Trump there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear.
“I don't know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else.”
Trump, who was officially nominated as the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee just days after the failed assassination attempt, was not the only Republican to fight back against Wray’s congressional testimony.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, 52, also pushed back on the FBI director’s claims, saying: “We’ve all seen the video, we’ve seen the analysis, we’ve heard it from multiple sources in different angles that a bullet went through his ear. I’m not sure it matters that much.”
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, 42, added: “Anyone who believes this conspiracy bulls--- is either mentally deficient or willfully peddling falsehoods for political reasons.”
