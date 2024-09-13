JFK Murder Solved? CIA 'Helped Lee Harvey Oswald Kill Kennedy' — 'Proof' Buried in 3,000 Documents Government Refusing to Release

Secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy contain explosive revelations Dallas gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was helped by CIA agents, an expert claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more than 3,000 documents – many of which with blacked out redactions of critical information about the November 22, 1963 shooting of JFK as he rode in a motorcade in Dallas – are still under government lock and key despite a law ordering them to be released years ago.

Most were due to be made public by October 2017, but officials delayed the release after being advised by CIA bureaucrats the papers contained top secret information that should not be known to everyday Americans.