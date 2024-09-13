JFK Murder Solved? CIA 'Helped Lee Harvey Oswald Kill Kennedy' — 'Proof' Buried in 3,000 Documents Government Refusing to Release
Secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy contain explosive revelations Dallas gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was helped by CIA agents, an expert claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal more than 3,000 documents – many of which with blacked out redactions of critical information about the November 22, 1963 shooting of JFK as he rode in a motorcade in Dallas – are still under government lock and key despite a law ordering them to be released years ago.
Most were due to be made public by October 2017, but officials delayed the release after being advised by CIA bureaucrats the papers contained top secret information that should not be known to everyday Americans.
Now, former Washington Post newsman and JFK expert Jefferson Morley predicts the "smoking gun" hidden in the files is the CIA has a lot more to reveal about the assassinated president's murder.
Morley notes previously released papers show some CIA people did not believe Oswald acted alone.
He believes one key CIA spook denied vital information to the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination and concluded Russian sympathizer Oswald acted alone.
One current theory is a group of rogue CIA agents were furious because JFK did not aid the spy agency's failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Communist Cuba and wanted revenge.
As a result, government spooks not only aided Oswald, but had at least one agent also shoot at JFK at the same time, according to the conspiracy theory, which also involves the mob, which wanted to snatch its former Cuban gambling empire back from dictator Fidel Castro.
Author Gerald Posner, who wrote the Kennedy assassination book Case Closed, believes the CIA knew about Oswald, who'd once defected to Russia, before the assassination, but insists the ex-Marine acted alone.
However, other investigators believe the CIA was involved in a conspiracy that included organized crime and Russian agents – and Oswald was played for a patsy.
Some claim spies pressured Dallas saloon owner Jack Ruby, who had underworld ties, to shoot and kill Oswald before he could talk about his role in the assassination.
Ruby gunned down Oswald on live TV two days after JFK's death. The bar owner's conviction for the Oswald murder was eventually overturned. Ruby died from a heart attack in 1967 before standing trial again.
An investigator said: "JFK's death is shrouded in mystery and misinformation.
"There are powerful people and government agencies that don't want us to ever know the truth."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Donald Trump recently vowed to release "all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of John F. Kennedy" if he is elected president again in November.
Trump, 78, also said he ordered the release of 19,000 documents pertaining to the assassination during his first term in office – although he changed his mind after receiving pushback from "some people that work" for him.
The former president, after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 70, endorsed him on August 23, said: "I actually did do it. I released a lot, as you know, but when it came to the whole thing, I was hit by some people that work for me, who are great people that you would respect.
"They asked me not to do it."
But critics remain skeptical of Trump's promise, and Posner blasted the ex-president for not following through with his initial vow to release the sensitive files seven years ago.
The Case Closed author said: "Trump had an opportunity to do it, you said you were going to do it, and you didn't do it.
"Now, with the RFK Jr. endorsement, maybe that's a quid pro quo, and maybe this time he'll actually do it."
