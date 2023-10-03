Two Shooters? Retired Secret Service Agent Casts Doubt on Official Story Behind JFK's Assassination
A retired Secret Service agent suggested that there were at least two shooters involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come nearly 60 years after President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, former Secret Service agent Paul Landis claimed that he found evidence of a possible second shooter besides Lee Harvey Oswald.
Landis, then only 28 years old, was reportedly one of two Secret Service agents assigned to protect First Lady Jackie Kennedy during the Dallas motorcade 60 years ago.
According to Landis, he was riding in a Cadillac immediately behind the then-president and first lady when three shots rang out and Kennedy was killed.
“I had nightmares for years about the President's head exploding in front of me, so I tried to remove myself from the whole situation,” Landis, now 88, told Daily Mail on Monday.
The former Secret Service agent also claimed that he found a “pristine” bullet resting on the top of a seat in the presidential limousine shortly after Kennedy was struck that fateful day. He also said he later placed the bullet alongside the president’s deceased body on a stretcher.
“On the top of the seat, there was an intact bullet resting there,” Landis claimed. “Everybody was concentrating on getting the president's body out of the car and people were beginning to converge on the limousine, so I was afraid this bullet might disappear with a souvenir hunter, or that it might get lost.”
“There was nobody to secure the scene,” he continued, “so I made a snap decision to put the bullet in my pocket.”
Landis then recalled placing the “pristine” bullet next to Kennedy’s body after arriving at Parkland Memorial Hospital.
“People started to leave, and I reached into my pocket and I put the bullet next to the President's body,” he said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the claims made by Landis this week contradict the official story about President Kennedy’s assassination made in the Warren Commission.
The Warren Commission determined that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone to assassinate Kennedy and that one single bullet – infamously dubbed the “magic bullet” – pierced through the back of the president’s neck before striking Texas Governor John Connally and emerging undamaged.
The magic bullet theory was reportedly formed because of a mysterious bullet found next to Kennedy’s body at Parkland Memorial Hospital – the same bullet that Landis now claims he took from the presidential limousine and placed alongside the killed commander-in-chief.
Meanwhile, other sources who focus on and write about the assassination of President Kennedy suggested that, if true, Landis’ claims would indicate there was a second shooter involved in the president’s death.
“If true, it makes it much more likely that there were other shooters,” presidential historian and author James Robenalt said.
“It could help solve the riddle of the magic bullet, but it doesn't go further than that,” added writer Gerald Posner.