Donald Trump 'At Risk Of Second Assassination Attempt' Over Plans to Release 'Treasure Trove' of JFK and UFO Files
He dodged death by millimeters when shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks pierced his ear during his rally shooting.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump is at the centre of fears he could become the target of another assassination attempt over his vow to release a hoard of secret files on JFK's murder and UFOs.
Also in the line of fire is Trump supporter Robert F Kennedy Jr – whose backing of the 78-year-old led him to double down on his promise to make the hidden hoards of documents public after decades of secrecy, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
Ufologist and film-maker Mark Christopher Lee said about the pair being sitting ducks due to their plans: "I'm pretty sure that since RFK Jr backed Trump's Presidential campaign he has been putting pressure on the former President to release the truth about UFOs to the American public.
"There is a theory that his uncle JFK was assassinated due to his knowledge of the Deep State involvement in the UFO cover up.
"Some also suggest that JKF also divulged these secrets to his lover film-star Marilyn Monroe and that she was also killed to keep it secret.
"Monroe was due to give a press conference just a few days after her death. I believe that RFK Jr knows these links.
"He began his presidential campaign talking about UFO disclosure but then he suddenly stopped talking about it as if he was warned off, maybe now that he has joined forces with Trump he feels confident to push his attacks on the Deep State cover up."
Trump narrowly survived the shooting at his open-air rally in Pennsylvania, escaping the assassination attempt with a grazed ear after one of Crooks' rounds just missed blowing off his head.
Lee has said the murder attempt was part of a conspiracy to stop him revealing hidden files.
His new film The King Of UFOs studies how Britain has probed UFO sightings and delves into what King Charles should be doing to help prepare the UK for shock disclosures about alien secrets.
Lee's documentary features former UK Ministry of Defence UFO investigator Nick Pope, 59, saying Charles may be secretly tied into a global agreement to work with international security agencies to keep the truth hidden from the public.
RadarOnline.com has revealed how Charles' UFO-obsessed father Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in 2021, was so fixated on aliens he agreed to meet a figure known as Janus who claimed he was an extra-terrestrial – before the deal collapsed amid fears he was actually a Russian spy posing as a little green man.
Trump already authorized the release of thousands of pages of secret documents on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 2017 – but bowed to pressure from intelligence agencies to withhold thousands of additional papers pending a six-month review.
RadarOnline.com has revealed he has now whipped up his conspiracy theorist-supporting base by promising to put out thousands of files linked to the killing of the ex-US president after his presidential campaign was endorsed by JFK's nephew – which could be packed with answers for investigators.
We also told how an expert has also declared CIA officials helped Lee Harvey Oswald assassinate the 46-year-old when asked to predict the secrets of still-classified documents.
For years the official narrative of what happened when Kennedy was gunned down on November 22, 1963 in Dallas has been probed – especially the Warren Commission's finding Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
But more than 3,000 documents relating to the assassination still contain redactions and experts have say the concealed information will add up to a "treasure trove" of information for conspiracists convinced Oswald was set-up to take the fall for Kennedy’s murder and didn’t act alone.
Leading JFK scholar Jefferson Morley is one of the most outspoken supporters of the theory Oswald was a government agent, and has now said he believes Kennedy's opponents in the CIA might have been working with Oswald.
He said about the papers Trump has vowed to release uncensored: "Is there a smoking gun in there? You know, this is not about a smoking gun.
"This is about the law that says all of the government’s JFK records should be made public by October 2017.
"We’re seven years past that blown deadline."
Morley added the documents that have been released so far show some CIA staff have never believed Oswald acted alone – as RadarOnline.com previously revealed.
Trump has also pledged to set up a commission on assassination attempts that would make probing the Kennedy shooting one of its priorities.
Trump said about the 19,000 records that have been released by the National Archives on Kennedy – but with thousands more withheld: "I actually did do it.
"I released a lot, as you know, but when it came to the whole thing, I was hit by some people that work for me, who are great people that you would respect. They asked me not to do it."
