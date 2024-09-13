Donald Trump 'At Risk Of Second Assassination Attempt' Over Plans to Release 'Treasure Trove' of JFK and UFO Files

Ufologist and film-maker Mark Christopher Lee said about the pair being sitting ducks due to their plans: "I'm pretty sure that since RFK Jr backed Trump's Presidential campaign he has been putting pressure on the former President to release the truth about UFOs to the American public.

"There is a theory that his uncle JFK was assassinated due to his knowledge of the Deep State involvement in the UFO cover up.

"Some also suggest that JKF also divulged these secrets to his lover film-star Marilyn Monroe and that she was also killed to keep it secret.

"Monroe was due to give a press conference just a few days after her death. I believe that RFK Jr knows these links.

"He began his presidential campaign talking about UFO disclosure but then he suddenly stopped talking about it as if he was warned off, maybe now that he has joined forces with Trump he feels confident to push his attacks on the Deep State cover up."