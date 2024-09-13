WW3 Fears Keep Soaring: Mad Vlad Putin Sends Direct Threat to NATO Over 'Act of War'

The threat comes as UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer heads to Washington to meet U.S. President Joe Biden , where they plan to discuss the possibility of permitting Ukraine to deploy long-range Storm Shadow missiles in response to Ukraine's repeated requests.

Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning, advising that if Western countries allow Kyiv to use longer-range weapons to strike Russian targets, the new defense would amount to NATO being directly "at war" with Russia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As a result, Putin emphasized that his nation would take “appropriate decisions” in response to any perceived threats.

“If this decision is made, it will mean nothing other than the direct participation of NATO countries — the United States, European countries — in the war in Ukraine,” Putin said. “This is their direct participation and this already, of course, significantly changes the very essence, the very nature of the conflict. This would mean that NATO countries — the United States and European countries — are at war with Russia. And if that is the case then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will take appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed to us.”