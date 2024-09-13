Shocking Pictures Show Barbra Streisand's Stepson Jess Brolin Living in Homeless-Style Filth — Weighing a Deadly 350Lbs

Barbra Streisand might live in a $100million Malibu mansion.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's 350lb stepson Jess Brolin is practically homeless as he lives out of a tiny motel on the outskirts of swanky Ojai, California.

New photos of Brolin, whose famous father James Brolin married Streisand in 1998, show the 52-year-old outside the three-star Topa Vista Hotel earlier this month.

Other pics show the overweight Hollywood scion waiting for a bus while dressed down in a black Batman t-shirt and denim shorts.