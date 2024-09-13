Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Barbra Streisand

Shocking Pictures Show Barbra Streisand's Stepson Jess Brolin Living in Homeless-Style Filth — Weighing a Deadly 350Lbs

Shocking Pictures Show Barbra Streisand's Stepson Jess Brolin Living in Homeless-Style Filth — Weighing a Deadly 350Lbs
Source: MEGA

New photos of Barbra Streisand's 350lb stepson Jess Brolin show the 52-year-old living out of a tiny motel.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Barbra Streisand might live in a $100million Malibu mansion.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's 350lb stepson Jess Brolin is practically homeless as he lives out of a tiny motel on the outskirts of swanky Ojai, California.

New photos of Brolin, whose famous father James Brolin married Streisand in 1998, show the 52-year-old outside the three-star Topa Vista Hotel earlier this month.

Other pics show the overweight Hollywood scion waiting for a bus while dressed down in a black Batman t-shirt and denim shorts.

Article continues below advertisement
barbra streisand stepson jess brolin homeless lbs pictures
Source: MEGA

Jess Brolin, whose father and brother are James and Josh Brolin, was pictured outside the Topa Vista Hotel in Ojai, California on September 5.

Brolin, who is also the younger brother of Avengers star Josh Brolin, 56, could be seen scrolling on a tablet as he sat outside in the sweltering 115°F California heat on September 5. Sores were also visible on his legs.

Although the Topa Vista Hotel would not answer a call from RadarOnline.com, a source told Daily Mail Brolin has "been there for a few months and will be there for a few months more".

barbra streisand stepson jess brolin homeless lbs pictures
Source: MEGA

Sores could be seen on the younger Brolin brother's legs. He was also missing a sock.

Article continues below advertisement

And this would not be Streisand's stepson's first brush with near-homelessness – because in 2011 he was allegedly left living out of a truck because the trust fund he inherited from his mother, Jane Cameron Agee, ran out.

Agee, who divorced James Brolin in 1985, died in 1995 in a car accident in Templeton, California. She was 55.

Article continues below advertisement
barbra streisand stepson jess brolin homeless lbs pictures
Source: MEGA

A source said Brolin has been living at the motel "for a few months" and "will be there for a few months more".

Streisand's stepson was left homeless once again in 2014, and photos taken ten years ago showed Brolin sleeping on the street and raiding dumpsters for food.

According to Streisand's rep, the younger Brolin refused the family's offers of help at the time.

They said: "We have offered help and support, and continue to do so. We love him very much and want only the best for him."

Article continues below advertisement

Brolin's current living arrangements – or lack thereof – are in stark contrast to the $100million compound his stepmom and father enjoy in Malibu.

His Deadpool 2 star older brother also enjoys a lavish $7.1million six-bedroom farmhouse in Montecito – as well as another $3.2million five-bedroom home in Atlanta, Georgia.

MORE ON:
Barbra Streisand
Article continues below advertisement
barbra streisand stepson jess brolin homeless lbs pictures
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin own a $100million Malibu compound, while Josh Brolin owns a $7.1million pad in Montecito and another $3.2million home in Atlanta.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the new photos of 350lb Jess Brolin living in homeless-style filth in Ojai come shortly after his 82-year-old Funny Girl actress stepmom came under fire for asking comedian Melissa McCarthy, 54, about her sudden weight loss.

Streisand, in April, asked McCarthy on Instagram: "Did you take Ozempic?"

Article continues below advertisement

The A Star Is Born actress quickly backtracked and apologized for the "disgusting" and "disrespectful" question.

Streisand said in a follow-up post: "She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world was reading!"

She made headlines once again one month later after sources claimed hubby James Brolin, 84, "disapproved" of her friendship with 61-year-old Ralph Fiennes.

Article continues below advertisement
barbra streisand stepson jess brolin homeless lbs pictures
Source: MEGA

An insider said James Brolin was not happy about his singer and actress wife's close friendship with Ralph Fiennes.

An insider said earlier this year: "Jim doesn't like it one bit. Ralph's a well-known ladies' man and Jim doesn't want him over ogling his wife.

"But Barbra shamelessly crushes over him."

The source added: "She wouldn't do anything to jeopardize her marriage, but she can still dream."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.