Shocking Pictures Show Barbra Streisand's Stepson Jess Brolin Living in Homeless-Style Filth — Weighing a Deadly 350Lbs
Barbra Streisand might live in a $100million Malibu mansion.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's 350lb stepson Jess Brolin is practically homeless as he lives out of a tiny motel on the outskirts of swanky Ojai, California.
New photos of Brolin, whose famous father James Brolin married Streisand in 1998, show the 52-year-old outside the three-star Topa Vista Hotel earlier this month.
Other pics show the overweight Hollywood scion waiting for a bus while dressed down in a black Batman t-shirt and denim shorts.
Brolin, who is also the younger brother of Avengers star Josh Brolin, 56, could be seen scrolling on a tablet as he sat outside in the sweltering 115°F California heat on September 5. Sores were also visible on his legs.
Although the Topa Vista Hotel would not answer a call from RadarOnline.com, a source told Daily Mail Brolin has "been there for a few months and will be there for a few months more".
And this would not be Streisand's stepson's first brush with near-homelessness – because in 2011 he was allegedly left living out of a truck because the trust fund he inherited from his mother, Jane Cameron Agee, ran out.
Agee, who divorced James Brolin in 1985, died in 1995 in a car accident in Templeton, California. She was 55.
Streisand's stepson was left homeless once again in 2014, and photos taken ten years ago showed Brolin sleeping on the street and raiding dumpsters for food.
According to Streisand's rep, the younger Brolin refused the family's offers of help at the time.
They said: "We have offered help and support, and continue to do so. We love him very much and want only the best for him."
Brolin's current living arrangements – or lack thereof – are in stark contrast to the $100million compound his stepmom and father enjoy in Malibu.
His Deadpool 2 star older brother also enjoys a lavish $7.1million six-bedroom farmhouse in Montecito – as well as another $3.2million five-bedroom home in Atlanta, Georgia.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the new photos of 350lb Jess Brolin living in homeless-style filth in Ojai come shortly after his 82-year-old Funny Girl actress stepmom came under fire for asking comedian Melissa McCarthy, 54, about her sudden weight loss.
Streisand, in April, asked McCarthy on Instagram: "Did you take Ozempic?"
The A Star Is Born actress quickly backtracked and apologized for the "disgusting" and "disrespectful" question.
Streisand said in a follow-up post: "She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world was reading!"
She made headlines once again one month later after sources claimed hubby James Brolin, 84, "disapproved" of her friendship with 61-year-old Ralph Fiennes.
An insider said earlier this year: "Jim doesn't like it one bit. Ralph's a well-known ladies' man and Jim doesn't want him over ogling his wife.
"But Barbra shamelessly crushes over him."
The source added: "She wouldn't do anything to jeopardize her marriage, but she can still dream."
