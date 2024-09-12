Your tip
'Psychopath' Florida Teen Accused of Murdering Mother One Year After He Shot and Killed His Father

Florida Teen Who Previously Killed Father Accused of Killing Mother
Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Collin Griffith (left) initially told police that his mother lunged at him with a knife (right) and fell on it, authorities said.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Deputies in Florida say a 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother one year after he also killed his father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Collin Griffith is accused of killing 39-year-old Catherine Griffith at a home in Auburndale on the evening of Sept. 8, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Teen Who Previously Killed Father Accused of Killing Mother
Source: WESH

Officials said Catherine Griffith died from a deep stab wound to her neck.

Officials said the teen called 911. When investigators arrived at the scene, the boy told them he had gotten into an argument with his mother, during which, he claimed, she lunged at him with a knife and fell on it, causing a deep stab wound to her neck.

The medical examiner’s officer, however, conducted an autopsy, which revealed his mother died of a deep neck wound that was deemed to be inconsistent with an accidental injury.

Florida Teen Who Previously Killed Father Accused of Killing Mother
Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Collin Griffith initially told police that his mother fell on this knife, cutting her in the neck.

Deputies further questioned Collin Griffith at the scene, but he became uncooperative and requested a lawyer.

Police allege there were inconsistencies between his 911 call and the evidence they found at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing Collin Griffith arguing with his mother outside the home before he allegedly dragging her inside by her hair. They also said they could hear Catherine Griffith repeatedly pleading with her son to “let me go.”

Florida Teen Who Previously Killed Father Accused of Killing Mother
Source: MEGA

Colling Griffith was previously arrested for the murder of his father in 2023, but claimed it was self-defense.

crime
crime

Officials said the boy's grandmother was not present during the stabbing, but she told police about previous instances that her grandson was allegedly physically and verbally confrontational with his mother.

During a Sept. 11 press conference, Sheriff Grady Judd called the defendant a “psychopath.”

Florida Teen Who Previously Killed Father Accused of Killing Mother
Source: UNSPLASH

Witnesses say Collin Griffin dragged his mother into the house by her hair before allegedly killing her.

In 2023, Collin Griffith, who was 15 at the time, shot and killed his father, Charles Robert Griffith, following an altercation on Valentine’s Day in Lincoln County, Oklahoma, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Lincoln County News.

At the time, the teenager told police that an argument took place between him and his father, who he claimed, pulled a knife and chased him through the house, eventually trapping him in the bedroom.

Collin Griffith said he then grabbed a gun and shot his father twice — once in the head and once in the chest.

Authorities said there were discrepancies between evidence and the boy's initial statement to dispatch.

Collin Griffith was initially charged with murder, but all charge against him were dropped less than a month later, as self-defense could not be ruled out, officials said.

After his father’s death, Collin Griffith then moved in with his mother in Florida.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and violation of a no-contact order in connection with his mother's death, authorities said.

He was booked into jail and was being held without bail.

“Collin Griffith is a violent predator — he has now killed both his father and his mother. We will hold him accountable in Polk County — we will do everything we can to keep him separated from civil society," Sheriff Judd said.

