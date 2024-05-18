Barbra Streisand's Husband James Brolin 'Disapproves' of Her Flirtatious Friendship With Ladies' Man Ralph Fiennes
Showbiz legend Barbra Streisand has long had the hots for British actor Ralph Fiennes — and sources claim the flirt fest they've carried on for years infuriates her husband, James Brolin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Streisand's crush on Fiennes, 81, is no secret. The 82-year-old has openly confessed she finds the English Patient star "irresistibly attractive" — and sources said that doesn't sit well with Brolin, 83.
"Jim doesn't like it one bit," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "Ralph's a well-known ladies' man and Jim doesn't want him over ogling his wife."
"But Barbra shamelessly crushes over him."
While the Funny Girl star apparently refuses to let her crush go, the insider noted, "She wouldn't do anything to jeopardize her marriage, but she can still dream."
The two met in the 1990s when the multi-talented diva wanted Fiennes to star in The Normal Heart, a movie adaptation of a play she was hoping to produce.
"Barbra's carried a torch for Ralph for decades," the spy spilled. "She could've had an affair with him but didn't because she wanted to keep their relationship professional."
"Ralph seemed just as attracted to her — and still is — if you ask Barbra. He never misses a concert and the way he looks at her gets her weak in the knees."
Fiennes seems to have that effect on a lot women. He's romanced a bevy of beauties before and after his 1997 divorce from his only wife, English actress Alex Kingston. According to Barbra, the broody hunk once told her he never married again because, "I love too many women."
The insider added, "Ralph's the one that got away, sort of. Actually, they've never lost touch!"
Streisand's longtime crush on Fiennes apparently isn't the only frustration for Brolin.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders revealed the 83-year-old has grown tired of being her "whipping boy."
After Streisand's memoir, My Name is Barbra, sold a measly 210,000 copies after hitting store shelves, sources claimed she took out her anger on her husband.
"Jim is sick of being her whipping boy," an insider said. "She's in his face constantly and complaining about this or that."
"He has the patience of a saint, but friends wonder why he puts up with it. Barbra's so needy and demanding and treats him like a doormat."