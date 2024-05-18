Barbra Streisand's Husband James Brolin 'Disapproves' of Her Flirtatious Friendship With Ladies' Man Ralph Fiennes

Showbiz legend Barbra Streisand has long had the hots for British actor Ralph Fiennes — and sources claim the flirt fest they've carried on for years infuriates her husband, James Brolin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Streisand's crush on Fiennes, 81, is no secret. The 82-year-old has openly confessed she finds the English Patient star "irresistibly attractive" — and sources said that doesn't sit well with Brolin, 83.