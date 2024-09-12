Most Bizarre Royal Secret Revealed: UFO Nut Prince Philip 'Arranged to Meet an Alien at a Flat' — Who Was 'Most Likely Russian Spy Posing as ET'

The Royal Family’s infatuation with UFOs has been exposed in a new documentary which claims Prince Philip planned to meet an alien.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021 aged 99, had a long-standing interest in the paranormal and was fascinated by crop circles.

And to fulfill his alleged desire to encounter aliens, a royal equerry – an officer working on behalf of Philip – organized for the Queen's husband to meet an other-worldly being to discuss saving the planet, according to bizarre claims made in The King of UFOs.