Most Bizarre Royal Secret Revealed: UFO Nut Prince Philip 'Arranged to Meet an Alien at a Flat' — Who Was 'Most Likely Russian Spy Posing as ET'
The Royal Family’s infatuation with UFOs has been exposed in a new documentary which claims Prince Philip planned to meet an alien.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021 aged 99, had a long-standing interest in the paranormal and was fascinated by crop circles.
And to fulfill his alleged desire to encounter aliens, a royal equerry – an officer working on behalf of Philip – organized for the Queen's husband to meet an other-worldly being to discuss saving the planet, according to bizarre claims made in The King of UFOs.
However, it's thought the mysterious being Philip was due to meet in a West London flat was actually a Russian spy.
Information about The King Of UFOs states: "The film looks at the interest that the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had in UFOs and crop circles.
"It delves into an episode where Prince Philip was due to meet an alleged alien called Janus at a flat in Chelsea.
"This Janus had already met with Philip's equerry Sir Peter Horsley and he wanted to pass on information about saving the planet to Philip.
"The meeting never took place and it is most likely that this Janus character was actually a Russian Spy."
The documentary, now available to stream worldwide on GAIA, also sees historian Richard Felix speculate the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to study secret Vatican documents to find out more about UFOs.
- 'That Relationship Isn't There': Prince William 'Desperately Needs' Prince Harry Amid Kate Middleton's Grueling Cancer Battle
- Queen Elizabeth Felt ‘Uneasy’ About King Charles Helping Meghan Markle on Her Wedding Day
- Royal Scandal: King Charles’ Dad Prince Philip Linked to Sex-Trap Girls Outrage in Secret FBI Files
Felix said: "The Queen has alleged to have requested documents from the Vatican Secret Archives.
"The Vatican headquarters of the Catholic church has a well-known secret archive where documents go back thousands of years possibly, detailing the origins of Christianity and such like.
"But also there's these allegations that they're holding the truth about the UFO phenomena.
"Fifty-three miles of corridors full of secret documents and items including skulls of extraterrestrials down in the cellars of the Vatican and various other things. In other words, they are into, although they believe the world to be 6,400 years old, they are into aliens.
"They've got an observatory in Arizona. They have an observatory at the Pope's Summer palace in Rome."
He continued: "The Vatican always had an interest in UFOs.
"It's got its own Cardinal and Monsignors appointed to deal with first contact with extraterrestrials. So it's always had an act of interest. So maybe that's because they know more.
"There is some speculation that they were privy to a UFO landing in Sicily in the Second World War and Mussolini recovered this. So some say they actually may have a UFO.
"And of course an orange saucer-shaped shipcraft has been seen on more than one occasion hovering over the Vatican. There is even talk that the Pope is an alien."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.