Pontiff Plot: How Authorities Foiled Terror Plan to KILL Pope Francis On Visit to Indonesia — as 7 Suspects Dramatically Arrested For ‘Swearing ISIS Allegiance’
A terror plot to assassinate Pope Francis during his visit to Indonesia was thwarted and local police have arrested seven suspects with alleged ties to ISIS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The plot reportedly targeted the Pope, who is on a 12-day tour of the Asia Pacific that includes stops in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.
The suspects, identified only by their initials HFP, LB, DF, FA, HS, ER, and RS, were arrested on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 following tips from concerned citizens.
Police raids uncovered weapons, including bows and arrows, a drone and ISIS propaganda materials, The Sun reported.
Authorities believe the group was angered by Pope Francis' visit to a mosque in Jakarta.
During the Pope’s visit, Indonesian TV stations were reportedly asked to refrain from broadcasting the usual Islamic call to prayer, which angered the suspects. It has not yet confirmed how or if all the suspects were directly connected with each other.
- Grandpa of Accused Georgia School Shooter Says Teen's ‘Evil’ Father Should get Death Penalty for Provoking Massacre
- Accused School Shooter 'Apologized to His Mom' Before Allegedly Killing Four — Prompting Her Frantic Calls to Warn School of an 'Emergency'
- High School 'Shooter' Colt Gray's Dad May 'Dodge Life Sentence': 'He Didn’t Pull the Trigger'
Colonel Aswin Siregar, a spokesperson for Indonesia's anti-terrorism unit Detachment 88, stated that threats were made on social media, prompting action from the unit.
"We have a mechanism to monitor and filter. We had tip-off information from members of the public," Siregar said. “Densus 88 has taken legal action against seven individuals…who made threats in the form of propaganda or terror threats via social media in response to the Pope’s arrival. There was also a threat to set fire to the locations."
Pope Francis, who uses a wheelchair due to health issues, condemned religious extremism during a speech at the presidential palace in Jakarta earlier this week.
He stressed the need for dialogue to overcome religious differences, saying, "There are times when faith can be manipulated to foment divisions and increase hatred. Prejudices can be eliminated, and a climate of mutual respect and trust can grow."
Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, has faced ongoing challenges with terrorism, including the 2002 Bali bombings and the 2009 Jakarta hotel attacks.
Islamic extremism continues to be a global concern, with recent threats and attacks, including a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, and disruptions to high-profile events like Taylor Swift’s canceled concerts in Vienna, Austria.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.