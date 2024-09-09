WATCH: Kate Winslet Gets Raunchy Revealing Crude Request Her Real-Life War Snapper Character Made Before She Took Dip in Hitler's Bathtub
She soared to international stardom as Rose in 1997's Titanic – and now Kate Winslet has gotten raunchy to discuss her latest role as American photographer Lee Miller in the new biopic Lee.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Winslet, 48, used some crude language while sharing what Miller told a photographer before she climbed into Adolf Hitler's bathtub for a picture in 1945.
According to the Oscar winner, Miller said: "Make sure you frame out my t--- or we will never get it past the censor."
Miller, who started as a fashion model before becoming an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue during World War II, also reportedly took a bath in Hitler's tub before sleeping in his bed at the end of the war.
She eventually became one of the most important photographers of the 20th century after taking pictures of the dead at Buchenwald and Dachau concentration camps following their liberation by Allied troops.
But Winslet also opened up about her experience playing Miller for the new flick Lee and the "absolutely bizarre" comments she received while on the film's set.
The English actress alleged she was told to "sit up straighter" to "hide her belly rolls" while filming.
She told BBC's Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday morning: "It's interesting how much people do like labels for women.
"And they very much liked them in Lee's day, and, annoyingly, they sort of still do – we slap these labels on women that we just don't have for men. It's absolutely bizarre to me.
"It was my job to be like Lee. She wasn't lifting weights and doing Pilates, she was eating cheese, bread and drinking wine and not making a big deal of it, so of course her body would be soft."
Winslet continued: "But I think we're so used to perhaps not necessarily seeing that and enjoying it – the instinct, weirdly, is to see it and criticize it or comment on it in some way.
"And people were saying 'God, how wonderful, you know. She's saying that she doesn't care about her body'.
"I was talking about the character that I'm playing, but of course I don't care."
The Avatar: The Way of Water star also claimed her role as Miller, who passed away in July 1977 aged 70, inspired her to "live her life" and "enjoy it" – even if she does have a few belly rolls.
She said: "But it was through the conversation about playing Lee, and I think my point is that, as women, we so need to be having that conversation and just celebrating just being a real shape and being soft and maybe having a few extra rolls.
"Life is too short, do you know? I don't want to look back and go 'Why did I worry about that thing?' And so, guess what? I don't worry anymore. I don't care.
"I'm just going to live my life, going to enjoy it, get on with it. You've got one go around – make the most of it."
Lee, which also stars Andy Samberg, 46, as David E. Scherman and Alexander Skarsgård, 48, as Roland Penrose, hits theaters on September 27.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.