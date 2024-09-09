WATCH: Kate Winslet Gets Raunchy Revealing Crude Request Her Real-Life War Snapper Character Made Before She Took Dip in Hitler's Bathtub

She soared to international stardom as Rose in 1997's Titanic – and now Kate Winslet has gotten raunchy to discuss her latest role as American photographer Lee Miller in the new biopic Lee.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Winslet, 48, used some crude language while sharing what Miller told a photographer before she climbed into Adolf Hitler's bathtub for a picture in 1945.

According to the Oscar winner, Miller said: "Make sure you frame out my t--- or we will never get it past the censor."