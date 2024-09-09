Prince Andrew's Friend Peter Nygard Sentenced to 11 Years Behind Bars For Sexual Assault — as He's Branded a 'Monster' Who Couldn't Take 'No' for an Answer
Another one of Prince Andrew's shady acquaintances has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting four women.
Peter Nygård, 83, a former fashion executive, will do 11 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein said: "Peter Nygard is a sexual predator. He is also a Canadian success story gone very wrong."
While Nygård was sentenced to 11 years, he will only serve seven years as his time in custody has been credited toward his sentence.
After pleading not guilty to his charges related to allegations said to have taken place between the 1980s and 2000s, he was convicted after a six-week trial in November 2023.
His victims branded him a "monster" who couldn't take "no" for an answer.
The victims said they met Nygård in various places – including on a plane, at a nightclub and an airport.
He would then lure the women in with fake job interviews in which he would dangle his connections and offer opportunities to work in the fashion industry.
During their meetings, Nygård would take them on a tour of his office before taking the women to his bedroom. All of the victims said their meetings ended in non-consensual sexual activity.
At trial, Nygård insisted he could not remember four out of his five accusers. He also claimed he would never act "in that kind of manner".
The jury found him guilty on four counts of sexual assault but not guilty on one count of sexual assault, as well as not guilty on one count of forcible confinement, which was brought after one accuser alleged Nygård would not allow her to leave his private suite.
Other victims described feeling trapped in his suite and described doors requiring a keypad or a button by the bed to open.
One woman said: "The actions that Nygard took have impacted my life in a debilitating way. I did not feel safe being seen. Therefore I did not trust men and did not engage in long-term relationships with anyone for my entire life.
"Now a 63-year-old woman, I'm deeply saddened by the lack of love in my life."
Attorney Lisa Haba, who represents almost 60 women suing Nygård in the U.S., compared the fashion mogul to one of Prince Andrew's other infamous pals, Jeffrey Epstein.
Haba said: "Nygard is worse than Epstein."
A civil lawsuit brought in 2020 accused Nygård of running a sex-trafficking ring at his Caribbean mansion with victims as young as 14-years-old.
She said: "Sadly, we understand from our exhaustive investigation that there may be hundreds of additional Nygård victims yet to come forward. We want these women to know that they are stronger, and their voices are more powerful than the man who inflicted this horrible abuse.
"Peter Nygård's reign of terror has come to an end and we are committed to ensuring that he is brought to justice."
