I'm Done Being A Victim! Courtney Stodden Claims Peter Nygard Sexually Abused Her

He ‘touched me in places that were extremely inappropriate.’

February 21, 2020 @ 18:48PM
“I’m done being a victim.”

Courtney Stodden slammed Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard after he was accused of rape and sexual assault by more than 100 people in a class action lawsuit, claiming he sexually assaulted her too.

“Mind control. Sexual and verbal abuse. I’ve been in the thick of all of it for 10 years,” Stodden exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Stodden ripped into Nygard in an emotional Instagram post, sharing the shocking details of his alleged unwanted actions against her.

“Thank GOD Peter NYGARD has been outed,” Stodden wrote.

“He tried to lure me multiple times and touched me in places that were extremely inappropriate (the first inappropriate contact happened just hours after this photo was taken (I was so young and naive),” she continued.

The former Teen Bride offered her sympathies to the many women coming forward.

“I’m sorry to the young women who’ve been assaulted as well.”

The reality show star, who shot to fame when she married The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 and he was 51, opened up about her alleged abuse.

“I’m tired of old men taking advantage of women like myself and the entire ‘grab the p***y mentality. This is going to stop. Including and not limited to verbal and emotional captivity – which I experienced as well.

