Done With Doug: See Courtney Stodden Flaunt Post-Divorce Bikini Body On The Beach

Done With Doug: See Courtney Stodden Flaunt Post-Divorce Bikini Body On The Beach

Done With Doug: See Courtney Stodden Flaunt Post-Divorce Bikini Body On The Beach Sexy star just finalized her split from husband after revealing suicide attempt.

Courtney Stodden, who announced this week that her divorce from actor husband Doug Hutchison is final, showed off her bikini body on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday, January 24.

RadarOnline.com has all the photos of the sexy star posing, cavorting around on the sand, walking her dogs, and playing volleyball.

It was quite a change from Courtney revealing in a shocking video earlier this week that she’d tried to commit suicide by hanging.

The former teen bride, now 25, confessed that she tried to take her life in 2019 while she was still legally married to Hutchison.

The two had wed when she was just 16 and he was 50.

Courtney exclusively told Radar that she’s thankful that her marriage is over.

“Finally, yay I’m ok🦋 I’m so thankful to be able to start living truthfully and LOVE myself,” she wrote in a text message. “I’m so used to living for other people. 2020 vision.”

She told Radar she was “thankful to share her story.”

Courtney told fans in her video on Jan. 20, “It’s no secret that I have struggled with depression. I didn’t see a way out of all the pain and the grief and the insanity that I’ve struggled with in my life, I just feel like it all got too much for me. I decided in a really drunken state that this was the best option.”

In the emotional video, Courtney described how she tried to end her life.

“All I remember during that time, during those few moments I was just thinking God, this is the best option. I don’t know what else to do. I took my pants off. I took my jeans off. I wrapped it around the shower door and I just prayed and the next thing I knew was that my head hit the toilet or something and the shower door broke,” she said.

Courtney, who shot to fame after her Vegas wedding with Doug in 2011, said she’s thankful the suicide attempt failed.

“By the grace of God, it didn’t work. I still can’t believe that I did that. I sit here right now in shock,” the blonde beauty said.

According to court documents obtained by Radar regarding her divorce, Doug gets their dog, the 2001 Jeep Wrangler, and his SAG pension. The Green Mile actor also gets the stock shares to Dark Water, Inc., which they value at $100 ($1 per share that he owns).

Neither person will get spousal support from the other, and both agreed that this will be “final, irrevocable, and cannot be modified by Court order in any amount or duration for any reason whatsoever, regardless of a change of circumstance of either or both of us for any reason or cause.”

Now, on a happier note, Courtney appears to be moving on the best way she knows how – exposing her assets.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, available 24 hours everyday.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on Courtney’s beach day.