Shocking Confession: Courtney Stodden Reveals She Tried To Commit Suicide By Hanging ‘I didn’t see a way out of all the pain and grief,’ she tearfully admits.

Courtney Stodden revealed in a shocking new video the heartbreaking news she tried to commit suicide by hanging.

The former Teen Bride, now 25, confessed that she tried to take her life in 2019 while she was still legally married to Doug Hutchison, the actor she wed when she was just 16 and he was 50. The pair’s divorce has just been officially finalized.

Courtney exclusively told RadarOnline.com that she was thankful that her marriage is over.

“Finally, yay I’m ok🦋 I’m so thankful to be able to start living truthfully and LOVE myself,” she wrote in a text message. “I’m so used to living for other people. 2020 vision.”

She told Radar she was “thankful to share her story.”

Courtney’s video revealed just how dark her situation became.

“It’s no secret that I have struggled with depression,” she said in a YouTube recording posted on Monday, January 20.

“I didn’t see a way out of all the pain and the grief and the insanity that I’ve struggled with in my life,” the blonde admitted, explaining, “I just feel like it all got too much for me. I decided in a really drunken state that this was the best option.”

In the emotional video, Courtney described how she tried to end her life.

“All I remember during that time, during those few moments I was just thinking God, this is thebest option. I don’t know what else to do. I took my pants off. I took my jeans off. I wrapped it around the shower door and I just prayed and the next thing I knew was that my head hit the toilet or something and the shower door broke,” she said.

Courtney, who shot to fame after her Vegas wedding with Doug in 2011, said she’s thankful the suicide attempt failed.

“By the grace of God, it didn’t work. I still can’t believe that I did that. I sit here right now in shock,” she said.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Doug gets the dog, the 2001 Jeep Wrangler, and his SAG pension. The Green Mile actor also gets the stock shares to Dark Water, Inc., which they value at $100 ($1 per share that he owns).

Neither person will get spousal support from the other, and both agreed that this will be “final, irrevocable, and cannot be modified by Court order in any amount or duration for any reason whatsoever, regardless of a change of circumstance of either or both of us for any reason or cause.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, available 24 hours everyday.

