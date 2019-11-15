Courtney Stodden Ripped By Co-Stars For 'Explosive & Toxic' Behavior On Set Of New Reality Show

Courtney Stodden Ripped By Co-Stars For 'Explosive & Toxic' Behavior On Set Of New Reality Show

Courtney Stodden Ripped By Co-Stars For 'Explosive & Toxic' Behavior On Set Of New Reality Show ‘I was kind of scared being around her,’ source said about wild conduct.

Total diva alert!

Courtney Stodden became a complete nightmare to work with on her reality show after she opened up and let her raw emotions run wild, several of her co-stars exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

On her self-titled show, Courtney, the buxom former Teen Bride, showcases her life with her boyfriend, her mom and her friends. She revealed that she was diagnosed as being bi-polar and showed her true self while filming, putting herself in a vulnerable place that was captured on camera.

Now, according to several friends on the show and even her own mom, Courtney was almost impossible to work with and has refused to do anything to promote the show or speak to most of the cast members since the premiere.

The reality show, created and produced by Rocco Leo Gaglioti for FNL Network, was an honest look at Courtney’s life, including her admission of being bi-polar.

“It’s really sad that Courtney is so embarrassed and ashamed that she absolutely refuses to promote her own show,” he told Radar. “It just blows my mind and all of the executives at FNL Network. It is absolutely disgusting that she is threatening to blacklist other cast members that dare to promote the show.”

Courtney’s mother spoke about filming together.

“My daughter and I did this show and opened up our lives completely on camera! It got very rough and hurtful at times, but we never quit loving each other,” her mother Krista Keller told Radar. During filming Courtney viciously lashed out at her mother, fighting with her multiple times while cameras were rolling.

Since the premiere of the show in Sept. 2019, insiders told Radar that Courtney refused to promote the show because she was unhappy with the raw emotions she showed on camera. She tried to warn other cast members about promoting the show themselves.

According to one cast member, “Courtney threatened to blacklist me in the industry if I promoted the show.”

Scroll through the gallery for exclusive quotes from friends and cast members about Courtney Stodden’s shocking behavior.