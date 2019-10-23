Monster Move! Courtney Stodden Dresses As Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos For Halloween See busty blonde bombshell say 'boo!' as late notorious murderess.

Courtney Stodden has defied her busty sex symbol image to dress up as Monster serial killer Aileen Wuornos for Halloween.

And RadarOnline.com has the shocking photos of Stodden’s extreme change for this month’s scariest time of year.

The former teen bride, now 25, is famous for her marriage and doing little but flaunt her double Ds, and over-the-top attitude any chance she gets on the internet and for paparazzi.

She increased her dubious fame in 2013 by appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

As Radar readers know, Stodden married The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 and he was 51!

In 2012, the couple appeared on the VH1 TV show Couples Therapy.

According to Stodden at the time, the couple enrolled in therapy in order to resolve issues over their huge age difference. Stodden was Hutchison’s third wife.

In 2016, she miscarried their child and earlier this year, Stodden divorced Hutchison.

She told Fox News about their split, “That entire process just ripped my soul out. And his too. We still have a lot of love for each other. He’s been there for me and really wanting to help further my [musical] dreams….My inspiration is music. And I think that I am in a better position right now because I’m able to express my depression and express myself through music. I feel that’s really what I was born to do. ”

Stodden also revealed about her controversial marriage, “We both really love each other. We still talk….We never wanted this divorce. It’s never something that we both wanted. But we realized the unconventionalness of our marriage. We both are taking responsibility in that, especially him. He’s taking responsibility for marrying me at such a young age. He and I agreed on this divorce. We’ll see what happens in the future. We’re both trying to get through this the best we can in the most loving way possible.”

The star has continued with her ceaseless self-promotion, in which she’s known for channeling other stars such as her idol Marilyn Monroe.

Stodden also recently supported the #FreeBritney movement that was launched to bring awareness to Britney Spears’ possible detainment at a mental health facility.

The reality TV star has done scary stunts before, such as emerging from a coffin for her album release party last year.

But donning a prison costume and impersonating Wuornos, who murdered seven men in Florida between 1989-90, has stunned her fans.

Wuornos, who was convicted and executed when she was 46, was famously played by actress Charlize Theron in the movie Monster.

