Divorce Shocker: Courtney Stodden Is Flat Broke!

Courtney Stodden filed for divorce from her decades-older husband and she made the shocking revelation that she was flat broke in court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The former Teen Bride was ending her marriage to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison in debt and unable to pay her bills she explained in her March 6, 2018 Community Property Declaration.

Stodden, 23, noted that she and Hutchison, 57, jointly owed $5,000 to a collection agency and she requested to split that debt with him.

The blonde bombshell noted that she made $2,500 a month but her expenses were almost double, with $2,400 in rent and $1,000 a month spent on clothes.

In the docs obtained by Radar she said she spent $500 a month on eating out, another $500 a month on groceries and $300 a month on her cell phone.

Stodden’s documents claimed her finances had “changed drastically” in the prior 12 months due to “no major production deals,” The Blast first reported.

She did reveal that she had an $18,000 life insurance policy and $10,000 in household furniture.

Stodden cited “irreconcilable differences,” as her cause for divorce and did not ask for spousal support from Hutchison.

“This is a new chapter in my life. New beginnings and a fresh start. I’m pouring my heart into my music — and using that as a conduit to tell my story and share who I really am deep down,” she told People magazine.

“I’ve been through so much while being in the entertainment world and I’ve created an image that is almost bigger than life. I’m getting back to that girl underneath the persona and eager for people to get to know the real me through my songs.”

