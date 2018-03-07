Courtney Stodden Files For Divorce From Doug Hutchinson One Year After Split

Courtney Stodden has filed for divorce from longtime hubby, Doug Hutchinson.

One year after the controversial couple announced their split — following a heartbreaking miscarriage — the blonde bombshell has finally decided to call it quits, for good.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Stodden, 23 gained fame in 2011, when she married Hollywood hunk Doug Hutchinson, 57. At the time, the model/actress was just 16 years old and he was 50! Despite much criticism over their relationship, the stars both said that their families were extremely supportive. Almost seven years later, they’re parting ways.

According to reports, Stodden filed the divorce papers this Tuesday, March 6 — just months after she shared videos of herself crying and begging Hutchinson to come back!

