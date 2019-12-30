Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Disaster Diva! Courtney Stodden’s Massive Meltdown Caught On Camera! ‘I am done!’ former ‘Teen Bride’ screams at her mother.

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Courtney Stodden’s massive reality show meltdown was caught on camera, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the shocking footage.

The 25-year-old former “Teen Bride” unleashed an epic rant against her mother, Krista Stodden, while filming her self-titled show, Courtney.

“You don’t appreciate anything that I’ve done for you,” Krista screamed at her daughter.

As readers know, Krista gave Courtney permission to marry her 51-year-old boyfriend Doug Hutchison when she was only 16 — throwing her into the spotlight at a young age.The two have battled for years over their broken mother-daughter relationship, and while filming Courtney, tensions exploded.

“I continue to try and have you in my life. I continue to let you in with my career,” Courtney screamed, telling her parent, “Mom you need to work out your own problems and stop blaming other people. You blame my father, you blame Reggie [Salazar], you blame me, you blame Doug for everything.”

“Don’t call me at three in the morning anymore,” Krista warned her daughter after her rant.

“I won’t because I know you won’t be there for me. I can’t trust you. I can’t trust my own mother. Do you know how painful that is?” the buxom blonde shouted.

“Every day I know that my heart is going to break to know that I can’t f**king trust my own mother. I am done. I am f**king done,” an emotional Courtney shrieked.

The reality show, created and produced by Rocco Leo Gaglioti for FNL network, gave viewers a look into Courtney’s chaotic life, and the star even admitted to being bi-polar.

Krista previously told Radar that despite their screaming matches, she is still close to her youngest child.

“My daughter and I did this show and opened up our lives completely on camera! It got very rough and hurtful at times, but we never quit loving each other,” she said.

Scroll through the gallery to see Radar’s exclusive footage of Courtney’s massive meltdown.