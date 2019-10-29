Not Divorced Yet! Courtney Stodden's Demand To End Marriage Rejected By Judge The former teen bride forgot to include one key detail in her paperwork.

Not so fast, Courtney Stodden!

As RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, the star was in such a rush to finalize her divorce from husband Doug Hutchison, that she forgot one key piece of information in her documents: a date!

The former teen bride’s Entry of Default paperwork, which must be filled before a judge can make a decision, has been rejected!

“Your Request for Entry of Default in the above entitled action is rejected for the following reason(s): Request For Entry of Default (Judicial Council Form FL-1 65) Incomplete: Item #3 signature date missing,” official court documents obtained by Radar reveal. “Prior to the submission of the Judgment, the default must be entered. Please submit new completed form(s).”

As readers know, Stodden married The Green Mile actor when she was just 16 and he was 51! Stodden was Hutchison’s third wife.

In 2012, the couple appeared on the VH1 TV show Couples Therapy.

Stodden said at the time, that they enrolled in order to resolve issues over their huge age difference.

After a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2016, the couple split up. A year later, Stodden filed for divorce. Friends say the tragedy of losing their unborn child pushed her over the edge.

“Courtney drinks all day and is always ready to party,” a source told Radar six months after the miscarriage. “She is realizing now that she wants to live her life and she feels like a hostage with Doug.”

In a recent interview with Fox News, Stodden admitted the pair still have a lot of love for each other, but the separation is for the best.

“We both really love each other. We still talk…We never wanted this divorce. It’s never something that we both wanted. But we realized the unconventional-ness of our marriage,” she said. “We both are taking responsibility in that, especially him. He’s taking responsibility for marrying me at such a young age.”

“He and I agreed on this divorce. We’ll see what happens in the future. We’re both trying to get through this the best we can in the most loving way possible,” she added.