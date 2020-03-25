From Teenage Bride To Hot Mess: What Happened To Courtney Stodden? Learn about the reality star's new man, singing career & new body!

Remember when Courtney Stodden was a 16-year-old girl married to 50-year old actor, Douglas Hutchison, and on every tabloid magazine and reality TV show? Well, a lot has changed since her blonde extensions first popped up on the celebrity scene. For one, she decided to ditch the frosted lipstick. Second, the reality star filed for divorce.

Since calling off her marriage and trying to date men “closer” to her age, Stodden also promised that she wouldn’t slow down. She changed her name and look, (again), wrote a “tell-all” song, and even tried dating (again).

So, in case you haven’t been following the pin-up’s transformation since her divorce, keep reading to find out what happened to Courtney Stodden?